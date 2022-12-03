And one of the cornerstones of the military funeral detail in Iredell County for many years was Joe Stallings, a career Army man, and in 2014, an award was established in his honor recognizing extraordinary efforts by a veteran in the community. Stallings was the first recipient of that award.

On Saturday, Wilhelm, a Vietnam veteran, received the third Lt. Col. Joe Stallings Lifetime Veterans Achievement Award.

Ken Marsh presented the award on behalf of the Iredell County Veterans Council.

Marsh said a person is nominated for the award and the members of the council vote on that nomination. The vote must be unanimous. That’s one of the reasons giving out the award is such a rare event.

Stallings received the inaugural award and the second, presented in 2019, went to Graden Warren, who was part the burial detail, and along with Stallings presented the final tribute at more than 25,000 funerals. Warren, Marsh said, served on the burial detail for more than 40 years.

When Wilhelm was nominated, Marsh said, it was an easy decision. “There was no question,” he said.

As Marsh announced Wilhelm’s name as the recipient of the award, the capacity crowd at the American Legion Post’s annual Christmas dinner rose to their feet and applauded.

Wilhelm’s wife, Linda, and daughters, Emily and Amy, along with grandchildren, were on hand to watch him accept the honor.

It was a fitting tribute to a man who has spent many of the years since he returned from Vietnam as a member of the post.

But it was after his father’s funeral that Wilhelm decided to again take pride in his service. He remembered a piece of advice he and his fellow soldiers received when they landed at the Oakland Airport. They were told to change out of their uniforms and not mention they were coming from Vietnam.

That’s because those protesting the Vietnam War and others sometimes were not welcoming to soldiers.

And for the next several years, Wilhelm returned to his life before Vietnam and largely put his status as a veteran aside.

That funeral awakened his pride and a desire to help, and he became an active member of American Legion Post 65 and has been involved in the burial detail for many years, providing a proper sendoff to fellow veterans.

From helping his fellow veterans navigate government red tape for benefits to his work with the burial detail, Wilhelm is fulfilling a promise he made to himself after witnessing the rites at his father’s funeral. “I want to help veterans,” he said.

Wilhelm said he was overwhelmed with the honor. “I am so grateful and appreciative of the award. I don’t consider myself like Joe Stallings. Thank you for the award,” he said.

The Post also paid tribute to Lonnie Troutman for the assistance he has provided over the years.