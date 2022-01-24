 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville Woman's Club holds Holiday Cheer Giveaway Drawing
Statesville Woman's Club holds Holiday Cheer Giveaway Drawing

Dana White, left, Stateville Woman’s Club president, presents a $3,738.38 donation to Tonya W. Reid, district liaison for the McKinney Vento Homeless Education Program sponsored by the Iredell-Statesville Schools.

The General Federation of Woman’s Club of North Carolina Statesville Woman’s Club held its Holiday Cheer Giveaway Drawing 2021 on Dec. 20, 2021, via Facebook Live. WAME radio personality Bill “Billy Buck” Blevins and club President Dana White served as masters of ceremony.

There were three drawings held, one for an spirits cooler filled with top-shelf spirits, a second for a basket filled with gourmet wines and accoutrements and a third for a Statesville Eats package with a dining tour for two of local Statesville restaurants and a two-night stay at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Statesville in a deluxe king room.

The winners were spirits cooler, Tracy Robbins; wine basket, Sandra Landry; and Statesville Eats, Fran Baker.

Proceeds from the fundraiser went to the McKinney Vento Homeless Education Program, which aids homeless Iredell-Statesville Schools students.

The club also extended its thanks to angel sponsor DENSO Manufacturing and the other sponsors who made the program possible.

