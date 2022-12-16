Rotary Club of Greater Statesville adds new members

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently installed new members. The club meets on Thursdays at Twisted Oak and welcomes anyone to visit and inquire about membership. From left are new member Brian Summers, with Kyle Houston, sponsor, new member Michele Knapp, with sponsor Paul Cook. Also sponsoring Knapp is Doug Hendrix, who is not pictured.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ben Gibson
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today