Rotary Club of Greater Statesville adds new members

Rotary Club of Greater Statesville adds new members

Photo used with permission

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently installed new members.  The club meets on Thursdays at Twisted Oak and welcomes anyone to visit and inquire about membership. From left are new member Brian Summers, with Kyle Houston, sponsor, new member Michele Knapp, with sponsor Paul Cook. Also sponsoring Knapp is Doug Hendrix, who is not pictured. 

