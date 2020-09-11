LKN Riot roars in to new Mooresville home

When the Carolina Panthers announced on Aug. 31 that they would not allow fans to attend their season opening game on Sept. 13, fans all over the region had to re-evaluate their plans for what is typically among the biggest events of the football season.
But for Chris Harmon and the Lake Norman Riot, the plan for Week 1 never changed.
Lake Norman Riot, an official chapter of the Roaring Riot, the ever-growing fan community of the Panthers, is about to begin their first full season with Mooresville as their home base. Harmon took over the chapter last October, moving its meetups from Huntersville to Mooresville after the Lake Norman Riot chapter had laid dormant for a couple of years.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect,” Harmon said. “But it’s been fun so far. This will be our first Panthers watch party this Sunday.”
Harmon spoke to many restaurants and bars in the area before ultimately settling on On Tap in Mooresville. Located on the corner of North Main Street and East Moore Avenue in downtown Mooresville, the craft beer pub was more than happy to host the Roaring Riot meetups every week.
“I was honored (when Lake Norman Riot contacted me),” Rick Blankenship, co-owner of On Tap said. “Being able to support not only our community, but the sports part of our community. It was a proud moment.”
And despite the chapter picking Mooresville as its meeting location, Harmon and the rest of his leadership group is looking to pull in Panthers fans from all over the Lake Norman area.
“There’s so many people from different areas: We’re from Denver, they’re from Cornelius, he’s from Mooresville,” Doug Smith said, pointing to the Riot members in the room. “We’re all doing one thing we like to do - support the Panthers.”
“I think it highlights the community that supports the whole Lake Norman area,” Teresa Smith added.
Along with supporting the Panthers, all chapters of the Roaring Riot strive to serve the communities they call home. Lake Norman Riot is no different. For their first meetup of the season, they will be asking watch party attendees to bring a “Blessing Bag” to benefit FeedNC.
“That’s always been part of the Roaring Riot’s mission,” Harmon said. “Everybody knows we’re here to watch football, but let’s do more to have a positive impact on the community.”
The Blessing Bags are donated to the Mooresville Soup Kitchen by way of FeedNC and contain a myriad of living essentials such as toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, shampoo and other toiletries along with a note of encouragement.
“We’re taking what we do every week and helping out people that need help,” Smith said. “We have a purpose.”
If you would like to find out more about the Lake Norman Riot, visit their facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LKNRiot.
