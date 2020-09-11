LKN Riot roars in to new Mooresville home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

When the Carolina Panthers announced on Aug. 31 that they would not allow fans to attend their season opening game on Sept. 13, fans all over the region had to re-evaluate their plans for what is typically among the biggest events of the football season.

But for Chris Harmon and the Lake Norman Riot, the plan for Week 1 never changed.

Lake Norman Riot, an official chapter of the Roaring Riot, the ever-growing fan community of the Panthers, is about to begin their first full season with Mooresville as their home base. Harmon took over the chapter last October, moving its meetups from Huntersville to Mooresville after the Lake Norman Riot chapter had laid dormant for a couple of years.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect,” Harmon said. “But it’s been fun so far. This will be our first Panthers watch party this Sunday.”

Harmon spoke to many restaurants and bars in the area before ultimately settling on On Tap in Mooresville. Located on the corner of North Main Street and East Moore Avenue in downtown Mooresville, the craft beer pub was more than happy to host the Roaring Riot meetups every week.