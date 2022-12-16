Iredell-Statesville teacher invited to attend celebration ranking

National Board Certified Teacher and Appalachian alumni Jennifer DiFiore, Iredell-Statesville Schools ESL lead teacher, was invited to attend the celebration ranking Appalachian State University as the No. 1 university for National Board For Professional Teaching Standards certified teachers for the sixth consecutive year. They celebrated App State’s recognition as the country’s educational leader in national board-certified teachers. App State not only prepares future educators to serve the communities where they live and work, but also continues to mentor and guide alumni with professional development opportunities, especially in their early careers. From left are North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx and Jennifer DiFiore.