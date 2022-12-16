Tim Ivey, chief technology and facilities officer for Iredell-Statesville Schools, spoke to Fourth Creek Rotary on Wednesday about the planning and building of Weathers Creek High School in Iredell County and about future projects at schools across the county.
Fourth Creek Rotary gets update on new high school
Fourth Creek Rotary gets update on new high school in Iredell County
