Cool Spring Elementary receives $15K grant from Jimmie Johnson Foundation

Cool Spring Elementary School is one of 18 schools that will receive grants from the Jimmie Johnson Foundation as it announced its support for school projects in North Carolina. The school will receive $15,000 to purchase decodable readers and library books.

The JJF said a total of $468,462.47 in Champions Grants are set to be given out as part of its annual awarding of grants to K-12 public and charter schools to help them address critical needs. This year, it will benefit more than 11,000 North Carolina students.

“It’s important that we continue to support K-12 public education,” Jimmie Johnson, co-founder of the foundation, said. “Chani and I both grew up in the public school system and know how important it is to have access to technology, STEM programming, wellness, arts, and libraries that have relevant and up-to-date books. Schools need help more than ever and the JJF has funded some incredibly impactful programs over the years. I can’t wait to see what the schools do with these grants.”

The 2022 Champions Grants were awarded to the following schools:

Berryhill School (Charlotte)

Joseph W. Grier Academy (Charlotte)

Metro School (Charlotte)

Rocky River High School (Mint Hill)

Starmount Academy of Excellence (Charlotte)

West Mecklenburg High School (Charlotte)

Concord High School (Concord)

Harnett Central High School (Angier)

Western Harnett Middle School (Lillington)

Cool Spring Elementary School (Cleveland)

Montgomery County Early College (Troy)

Montgomery Central High School (Troy)

Williston Middle School (Wilmington)

Frederick Douglass Elementary School (Wilson)

Mineral Springs Performing and Visual Arts Middle School (Winston-Salem)

Moore Elementary School (Winston-Salem)

Evergreen Community Charter School (Asheville)

Thomas Academy (Lake Waccamaw)

Since 2009, more than $6.8 million has been contributed through the Jimmie Johnson Foundation Champions Grant program to K-12 public schools to fund projects with the potential for high impact and significant positive change.