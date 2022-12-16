 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Jimmie Johnson Foundation

Cool Spring Elementary receives $15K grant from Jimmie Johnson Foundation

  • 0
Cool Spring Elementary School

Cool Spring Elementary School.

Cool Spring Elementary School is one of 18 schools that will receive grants from the Jimmie Johnson Foundation as it announced its support for school projects in North Carolina. The school will receive $15,000 to purchase decodable readers and library books.

The JJF said a total of $468,462.47 in Champions Grants are set to be given out as part of its annual awarding of grants to K-12 public and charter schools to help them address critical needs. This year, it will benefit more than 11,000 North Carolina students.

“It’s important that we continue to support K-12 public education,” Jimmie Johnson, co-founder of the foundation, said. “Chani and I both grew up in the public school system and know how important it is to have access to technology, STEM programming, wellness, arts, and libraries that have relevant and up-to-date books. Schools need help more than ever and the JJF has funded some incredibly impactful programs over the years. I can’t wait to see what the schools do with these grants.”

People are also reading…

The 2022 Champions Grants were awarded to the following schools:

Berryhill School (Charlotte)

Joseph W. Grier Academy (Charlotte)

Metro School (Charlotte)

Rocky River High School (Mint Hill)

Starmount Academy of Excellence (Charlotte)

West Mecklenburg High School (Charlotte)

Concord High School (Concord)

Harnett Central High School (Angier)

Western Harnett Middle School (Lillington)

Cool Spring Elementary School (Cleveland)

Montgomery County Early College (Troy)

Montgomery Central High School (Troy)

Williston Middle School (Wilmington)

Frederick Douglass Elementary School (Wilson)

Mineral Springs Performing and Visual Arts Middle School (Winston-Salem)

Moore Elementary School (Winston-Salem)

Evergreen Community Charter School (Asheville)

Thomas Academy (Lake Waccamaw)

Since 2009, more than $6.8 million has been contributed through the Jimmie Johnson Foundation Champions Grant program to K-12 public schools to fund projects with the potential for high impact and significant positive change.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

About the Jimmie Johnson Foundation (JJF)

Chandra and Jimmie Johnson launched the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006 with a mission to assist children, families, and communities in need throughout the United States. Since it was founded, the JJF has committed more than $13 million to various public schools and charities across the country. For additional information on the Jimmie Johnson Foundation or to make a donation please visit www.jimmiejohnsonfoundation.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight just detected the strongest earthquake on Mars ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert