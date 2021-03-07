Ensminger making an impact on new team

There are times in life when all someone needs is a second chance. They don’t always come and they need to be made the most of when they do. South Iredell graduate Landen Ensminger has made the most of his.

“I thank God, and I thank Coach Alvarez for giving me the time of day,” Enminger said. “I get to go out and play college volleyball … I was honored.”

Ensminger became the first male athlete in Iredell County history to receive a scholarship to play college volleyball when he signed on the dotted line to go to Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk in 2018. But that wasn’t meant to be.

He never played a set, or even suited up, as a Bobcat.

“At Lees-McRae, I wasn’t really doing the right things,” Ensminger said. “I was partying and not staying focused on my schoolwork.”

After a short stint at Lees-McRae, Ensminger decided to leave the college and continue his education and volleyball career elsewhere and quickly found a new home at Bluefield College in Virginia.

“Bluefield was a better opportunity for me to open up and express my values while figuring out my school work and playing on the team,” he said.