EnergyUnited awards $10K grant to United Way; $15K given to two Mooresville organizations

The EnergyUnited Foundation also recently awarded $15,000 in grants to two Mooresville organizations.

The foundation awarded $10,000 to Carolina Comfort Coalition to provide end-of-life care for terminally ill patients at the Serenity House and $5,000 to the Rotary Club of Top of the Lake-Mooresville in support of Kali’s Kindness Closet.

The mission of the Carolina Comfort Coalition is to work with local communities to provide end-of-life care options for its residents. By utilizing community partnerships, the coalition has created comfort care homes that serve residents during the final days of life in a home setting — all without charge.

“Our residents are never given a bill for services and we receive no reimbursement from insurance, Hospice or any government programs,” said Rochelle Dearman, executive director of Carolina Comfort Coalition. “We are very thankful to receive this gift from the EnergyUnited Foundation because we understand the impact it will have on the lives of the people we serve.”