EnergyUnited awards $10K grant to United Way; $15K given to two Mooresville organizations

EnergyUnited recently awarded a $10,000 grant to The United Way of Iredell County in recognition of their continued commitment to community service. The donation was made possible thanks to corporate and employee contributions, as well as a special matching grant from CoBank, a cooperative bank that provides essential financial services to electric cooperatives like EnergyUnited.
CoBank’s matching grant was part of the organization’s Sharing Success grant program.
“We are grateful to our partners at EnergyUnited for the many positive contributions they make for our community and their considerable support for our work at United Way,” said Brett Eckerman, executive director of United Way of Iredell County. “We have a special focus this fall on helping children thrive through this difficult time. This donation will make a positive difference in the lives of many young people and their families.”
Maureen Moore, communications manager for EnergyUnited, expressed appreciation for their strong partnership with CoBank. She explained that industry and community partners are often important contributors in the cooperative’s community service efforts.
“We are so proud to partner with CoBank to award this grant to The United Way of Iredell County, an organization that supports so many essential community services,” Moore explained. “These partnerships are so valuable to EnergyUnited members and help underscore the cooperative difference.”
The EnergyUnited Foundation also recently awarded $15,000 in grants to two Mooresville organizations.
The foundation awarded $10,000 to Carolina Comfort Coalition to provide end-of-life care for terminally ill patients at the Serenity House and $5,000 to the Rotary Club of Top of the Lake-Mooresville in support of Kali’s Kindness Closet.
The mission of the Carolina Comfort Coalition is to work with local communities to provide end-of-life care options for its residents. By utilizing community partnerships, the coalition has created comfort care homes that serve residents during the final days of life in a home setting — all without charge.
“Our residents are never given a bill for services and we receive no reimbursement from insurance, Hospice or any government programs,” said Rochelle Dearman, executive director of Carolina Comfort Coalition. “We are very thankful to receive this gift from the EnergyUnited Foundation because we understand the impact it will have on the lives of the people we serve.”
The EnergyUnited Foundation is proud to support this effort to provide essential care to those who are in their final days of life, said Debra Citta, administrator for the EnergyUnited Foundation. She explained that cooperatives like EnergyUnited are created to help meet the needs that exist in the communities they serve.
“Commitment to Community is a special principle we espouse that, when put into practice, perfectly illustrates the cooperative difference,” Citta said. “Carolina Comfort Coalition is meeting this need for the people of Mooresville — we just wanted to do everything we could to help.”
Kali's Kindness Closet
Kali’s Kindness Closet was created by The Rotary Club of Top of The Lake–Mooresville in partnership with Iredell-Statesville Schools to honor Kali Morton, a recent high school graduate and honorary member of the club. Morton exemplifies the Rotary Club motto “Service above Self.” Kali’s Kindness Closet helps provide essential items such as school supplies, clothing and shoes to students who are homeless or living in poverty.
“These funds from The EnergyUnited Foundation will help Kali’s Kindness Closet, in partnership with Iredell-Statesville Schools, provide essential support for students and families with limited financial resources,” said Fara Maltsbarger, Top of The Lake Rotary Service chair. “This grant will ultimately help improve the quality of life and education for our most at-risk student population.”
“The EnergyUnited Foundation is proud to support Kali’s Kindness Closet with this grant,” Citta said. “We believe that every student deserves an opportunity to succeed in school and feel this initiative helps address the barriers that exist for many students.”
