Better late than never for election day voters

Whether you cast a ballot on election day or in Iredell County’s early voting period, your vote counts.

For Monya Imes, she made sure to get her ballot submitted as she voted just an hour before the polls closed.

“My grandmother really wanted me to have my word put in, so of course I did and I came out,” Imes said.

She said she had considered voting in the early voting period, but the timing wasn’t as important, as long as she did it.

“It didn’t matter to me, as long as my vote got in,” she said.

Voting on election day used to be the most common way to cast ballots, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and increased time to vote early or absentee in some areas, the options for voting before the final day has become a popular one.

While more voters took advantage of the early voting period in July’s runoff municipal elections, there were still voters headed to the precinct on election day.

Another one of those voters was Tory Howell, who had considered casting his ballot earlier this month but hadn’t got around to it until Tuesday.

“I’ve been busy, and I’ve been meaning to come, but some days I just keep getting off (work) later,” Howell said with a little self-deprecation. “I’ve just been tired, or lazy really.”

He said he usually had done more research on the candidates but was ready to vote when he arrived Tuesday evening at the Cochran Street precinct. In the end, he did get his vote in.

While voters both before and on Tuesday made sure to weigh in on Statesville’s future, it remains hard to motivate voters, especially when fewer races are on the ballot.

The results from Tuesday showed that while more voters took the chance to cast their ballots in a two-week period ahead of election day this year, the 2,865 voters were only 63 more than voted in a similar municipal runoff election in 2017.