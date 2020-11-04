Election runs smoothly in Iredell despite record-breaking turnout

The county also saw its highest voter turnout ever with 77.7 percent of registered voters in Iredell County voting in the election.

“I don’t know that I’d ever thought I’d see that high a number,” Galliher said. “This was incredible this year.”

Iredell County outpaced the statewide turnout rate ever-so slightly on Tuesday night. By the time the state Board of Elections had reported 100% of their precincts, the turnout rate was 74.6 percent. Nationwide the rate was lower still with roughly 67 percent of registered voters casting ballots.

However, according to reports, if the nationwide turnout remains that high, it will be the most voted-in election since 1900.

Every single precinct in the county had a higher voter turnout than it did for the presidential election four years ago, netting President Donald Trump more than 12,000 more votes countywide that he got in 2016 despite Democrat Joe Biden cutting into his overall margin by a little more than three percentage points.

According to Galliher, there are still around 600 ballots left to be counted with a majority of them being provisional ballots cast yesterday by voters who were not previously registered or had fallen out of the system due to them not having participated in the last two federal elections.