Election runs smoothly in Iredell despite record-breaking turnout

All over the country, Americans that were following the election results as they were beginning to trickle in throughout the evening on Tuesday. States were changing colors into the early morning hours due to the varying methods the states were employing to count same-day and absentee and early ballots.
In Iredell County, however, it was a rather calm and collected night at the Board of Elections headquarters in Statesville.
“Yesterday was a good day,” Becky Galliher, director of the Board of Elections, said. “It was much easier than most presidential elections.”
Because of the increase in early voting this year, only 18,629 ballots were cast across Iredell County on Tuesday, leaving the 29 precincts to experience very few issues throughout the day. Additionally, because the state of North Carolina allowed early ballots to be tabulated as they came in, 100 percent of the precincts were reporting their results just 75 minutes after the state began releasing results at 8:15 p.m.
Residents of Iredell also won’t have to wait that long for the county to produce certified results. All counties in the state must report that to the State Board of Elections by Nov. 13.
With the massive influx of early voting this election cycle, Iredell County was able to top 100,000 ballots cast for the first time in the county’s history, setting a new record with 101,638 voters making their voice heard.
The county also saw its highest voter turnout ever with 77.7 percent of registered voters in Iredell County voting in the election.
“I don’t know that I’d ever thought I’d see that high a number,” Galliher said. “This was incredible this year.”
Iredell County outpaced the statewide turnout rate ever-so slightly on Tuesday night. By the time the state Board of Elections had reported 100% of their precincts, the turnout rate was 74.6 percent. Nationwide the rate was lower still with roughly 67 percent of registered voters casting ballots.
However, according to reports, if the nationwide turnout remains that high, it will be the most voted-in election since 1900.
Every single precinct in the county had a higher voter turnout than it did for the presidential election four years ago, netting President Donald Trump more than 12,000 more votes countywide that he got in 2016 despite Democrat Joe Biden cutting into his overall margin by a little more than three percentage points.
According to Galliher, there are still around 600 ballots left to be counted with a majority of them being provisional ballots cast yesterday by voters who were not previously registered or had fallen out of the system due to them not having participated in the last two federal elections.
But, even after this year’s vote is finalized, the work at the Board of Elections is nowhere near finished.
“You know you would think (we were breathing a little easier today),” Galliher said with a laugh. “But not really because we still have so much to do.
“I know everybody thinks we’re sitting with our feet up, but honestly, we don’t have the people and we have just as much to do the day after the election.”
Once the votes are finalized in nine days, the Board of Elections begins working on getting those that cast provisional ballots registered and working through a multitude of address changes. Then they begin deciding if polling places should be moved.
“We automatically start working towards the next election,” Galliher said. “Everything we do during the year makes election day happen.”
Given everything that has gone on this year that could have created tough obstacles for the Board of Elections to overcome, this election going so smoothly is a testament to the hard work of the men and women in that office.
