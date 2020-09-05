Maxine Middlesworth was a woman of grace, elegance, intelligence, beauty, kindness, service, and dignity. Sadly, she left us this weekend.
The people of Statesville and Iredell County were fortunate she made her home here.
Maxine, who was born in Michigan, and a girlfriend were headed across the country and maybe on to Hawaii when they decided to winter in Las Vegas to work and save money. Stationed nearby was a young Air Force officer named Chester P. Middlesworth. Maxine and Chester fell in love and came home to Statesville where Chester, his mother, Pauline Middlesworth, and Jay Huskins, published the Statesville Record & Landmark.
Maxine and Chester settled in a beautiful home in Loray where they enjoyed 67 years of marriage before Maxine moved to an assisted living center.
Everyone was welcome at their home – everyone. All races, rich or poor, old and young, everyone. This included dogs and cats who were treated like kings and queens. It was a lucky dog or cat that found their way there.
Maxine was a great public servant who served for years on the Iredell County school board and often led the ticket on voting day. She was elected board chair many times in recognition of her wisdom, respect, and fairness. She was a champion in bringing a high and middle school to West Iredell.
Maxine was a woman of means but never saw the need to drive fancy cars or indulge in expensive trinkets. She was a down-to-earth woman and ready volunteer for any needed task in many civic and service organizations and in her church. She was as quick to mop the floor as she was to greet the guests. She was a champion and spokesperson for the less fortunate. She worked until retirement as a phlebotomist at Davis Regional Hospital.
The world needs more Maxines. Her beaming smile spread joy throughout her journey here. Her life of love and acceptance is a lesson we need today. I never heard Maxine say a negative word about anyone. She saw the good in everyone. Her life of service and giving back is an example of a life well lived.
She will be great missed by all who knew her including her husband, Chester, and three sons, John Paul, Scott and Mark.
Thank you, Maxine for edifying all who knew you.
Tim Dearman is the former publisher of the Statesville Record and Landmark.
