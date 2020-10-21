Pressly School collecting socks to distribute to those in need

Pressly School is hosting its inaugural “SOCKtoberfest” sock drive, thanks to middle school students who decided to help those in need this winter. The idea was quickly adopted by all grade levels and staff. Pressly students and staff are collecting new socks through the end of October and will donate them to a good cause.

Half of the socks will be donated to the domestic women’s shelter in Iredell County while the other half will be kept for the Pressly students and families in need. During the first two weeks of SOCKtoberfest, 307 pairs of socks have been collected. Pressly’s own first-grade student Javan Sherrill has brought in more than 70 pairs of socks. When asked why he brought in so many socks, he said … "I want to help people so their feet don’t get cold.”