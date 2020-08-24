Mooresville native selected for national award winning ECU program

East Carolina University sophomore Kaylee Warren, a Mooresville native, has joined the university’s Division of Research, Economic Development and Engagement as part of its RISE29 microenterprise program.
The program connects small business ideas with regional community needs, using a mix of student teams, interns and community leaders to launch new businesses, strengthen existing companies with long-term continuity plans, and commercialize new technology.
Warren, a mathematics and economics major, will spend the fall interning with The Small Shop in Martin County.
The Small Shop is a locally owned, downtown retail business located in the heart of Williamston, specializing in showcasing work produced by of local artisans and small businesses. As part of the RISE29 team, Warren will help the owners develop a strategic business plan that includes financial planning, market analysis, and organizational structure; develop an improved online presence that allows for e-commerce activities and web-based marketing strategies; and create a comprehensive marketing strategy to identify new clients and vendors.
Funded in part by a $1 million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, RISE29 represents a partnership between ECU and the eastern region it calls home. The heart of RISE29 lies with student entrepreneurs responding to community-driven needs based on input from community leaders.
RISE29 leverages ECU and partner assets to support these ventures, including laboratories, greenhouses and collaborative spaces at ECU. Regional partners provide expertise alongside regional assets such as human capital, facilities, funding, and existing programming including community colleges, chambers of commerce, downtown development corporations, and small business centers.
The program was honored as one of the best in the nation in early 2020 by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE). USASBE recognized the program for its creativity, quality, sustainability, impact on the communities RISE29 serves. In its first year, RISE29 earned top honors over a field that included the country’s No. 1 ranked entrepreneurship program by U.S. News & World Report.
“There’s a critical need in eastern North Carolina to develop our homegrown talent through internships and community partnerships,” RISE29 Program Manager Derrick Welch said. “Our students are working directly with regional industries to add value to their businesses, creating an engaged, supportive network that becomes a community asset for our region.”
Learn more about RISE29 online.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!