Mitchell Community College’s nursing graduates honored

Mitchell Community College’s Holbrook–Huskins Associate Degree Nursing Program celebrated the classes of 2020 and 2021 at its 37th nursing pinning ceremony May 12.
Graduates gathered in the college’s new Health Sciences Building for a ceremony streamed live to friends and family. Guest speaker Kelly Gregory, RN, with Iredell Health System Critical Care and 2020 Mitchell nursing graduate, shared her story of joining the profession at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged graduates to always be the nurse they would want as a patient.
The ceremony also celebrated the first 11 graduates of the college’s Paramedic to Associate Degree Nursing program, which allows certified paramedics the opportunity to apply their skills and training toward a nursing degree.
Dean of Nursing, Natural and Health Sciences Linda Wiersch congratulated students, faculty and staff for their commitment and flexibility, overcoming the challenges of learning and teaching during a pandemic.
“These graduates have completed a very challenging program in an unprecedented time,” said Wiersch. “On behalf of all our faculty, staff and partners, we applaud their hard work.”
“We are proud to celebrate these graduates,” said Mitchell’s Vice President for Instruction Dr. Camille Reese. “The nursing classes of 2020 and 2021 have persisted like no other. They have shown dedication, adaptability and perseverance — skills that will serve them well in their profession.”
Reese encouraged graduates to wear their pins proudly.
Class of 2020 nursing graduates are: Tomas Alvarado-Lopez, Hanna Auton, Amber Ball, Morgan Barto, Alicia Beaton, Diana Bronson-Meadus, April Bryant, Kayla Burke, Maria Carpenter, Lynsey Clippard, Danielle Delgado, Stephanie Gilson, Marissa Goldsword, Kelly Gregory, Cynthia Mae Harrelson, Scarlet Harrington, Jayden Haywood, Briana Jarnac, Lindsey Jennings, Theresa Lambert, Gonou Lee, Kali Macdonald, Anthony McCroy, Chelsea Millsaps, Caroline Millar, Autumn Murray, Krista Napier, Mia Blair Newton, Jordan Ruppe, Melanie Parker Salem, Haley Sheppard, Allison Shew, Meghan Nicole Shoemaker, Idalina Siebert, Carolynn Paige Snyder, Madison Starr, Maggie Elizabeth Studer, Ada Swierczewski, Amy Valencia, Denise Vallejo, Mackenzie Vega and Natosha Wheatley.
Class of 2021 nursing graduates are: Lilian Allen*, Rachel Bailey, Sarah Brett, Payton Buchanan, Ryan Church**, Brittany Crihfield-Smith, Kristie Deas, Elizabeth Ellenburg, Stephen Estes**, River Ferrell-Damron, Annie Fussell**, Hanna Hambright, Alexandria Horne, Louanndra Jenkins, Kristen Johnson**, Jessica Rae Mason, Darlene McDowell, Katelyn Mills, Nicole Monroe*, Tomecca Sharae Patterson, Kaitlyn Renee Privette, Alisha Pruitte**, Connie Reed, Christopher Reinig**, Christina Ruggiero, Kate Rumple**, Shanna Rumple**, Jena Schwob-Nelson, Alexandria Sexton, Wesley Shaver**, Kaylee Sherrill, Mary Catherine Sigmon, Khadija Smithers, Julia Southern, Anna Sparks, Cody Stallings, Savannah Stewart, Elyssa Stills, Amanda Sutherland, Tara Szwed, Dawn Truong, Ashley Warren**, Holly Warren, Kayla Wilcox, Anna Willis**, Janine Wilson* and Trisha Eve Wilson.
*Member Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society
**Paramedic to Associate Degree Nursing graduate
2021 Awards and Honors
Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society: Kristie Deas, Elizabeth Ellenburg, River Ferrell-Damron, Tomecca Patterson, Christopher Reinig, Cody Stallings, Ashley Warren, Anna Willis
Regionally Increasing Baccalaureate Nurses (RIBN): Rachel Bailey, Alexandria Horne, Jessica Mason, Julia Southern, Savannah Stewart
Beth Maine Scholarship: Kristen Johnson
Academic Achievement Award — ADN: Jessica Mason
Academic Achievement Award — Paramedic to ADN Bridge: Kristen Johnson
Community Spirit Award: Dawn Truong
Excel Award: Louanndra Jenkins
Humanitarianism Award: Tomecca Patterson
Leadership Award: Stephen Estes
Outstanding Clinician: Christopher Reinig
Professionalism Award: Cody Stallings
Team Spirit Award: Trisha Eve Wilson
