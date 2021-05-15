Mitchell Community College’s nursing graduates honored

Mitchell Community College’s Holbrook–Huskins Associate Degree Nursing Program celebrated the classes of 2020 and 2021 at its 37th nursing pinning ceremony May 12.

Graduates gathered in the college’s new Health Sciences Building for a ceremony streamed live to friends and family. Guest speaker Kelly Gregory, RN, with Iredell Health System Critical Care and 2020 Mitchell nursing graduate, shared her story of joining the profession at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and urged graduates to always be the nurse they would want as a patient.

The ceremony also celebrated the first 11 graduates of the college’s Paramedic to Associate Degree Nursing program, which allows certified paramedics the opportunity to apply their skills and training toward a nursing degree.

Dean of Nursing, Natural and Health Sciences Linda Wiersch congratulated students, faculty and staff for their commitment and flexibility, overcoming the challenges of learning and teaching during a pandemic.

“These graduates have completed a very challenging program in an unprecedented time,” said Wiersch. “On behalf of all our faculty, staff and partners, we applaud their hard work.”