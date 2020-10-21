Hiddenite Center happenings

Entries will be accepted through Oct. 31. Entry forms will be available on the center’s website www.hiddenitearts.org , by emailing info@hiddenitearts.org , or by calling the center at 828-632-6966. Works must be submitted digitally in jpeg format, media files, or word documents for literary works and emailed to the center at info@hiddenitearts.org . Works will be displayed for viewing in the center’s Art In Lockdown exhibit which will be featured digitally, November-December on the website (www.hiddenitearts.org), Facebook page and E-news. Multiple entries will be accepted in multiple categories. The center encourages participation as a way to bring healing and joy to the community as they document the great lockdown of 2020 for generations to come.

