Hiddenite Center happenings

Make It-Take It Classes planned Nov. 14
The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host four Make It-Take It Classes on Nov. 14 at the Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road. These classes are offered just in time for Christmas gift-giving. Call 828-632-6966 now to register for your choice from the following classes:
Jewelry collage with Jackie Daniel, instructor: 9 a.m.-noon. The cost is $25 for friends and $28 for non-members. Participants should bring old broken jewelry items or even heirloom jewelry they wish to preserve, one 8x10 frame (no glass) of their choice with stiff board insert and needle-nose pliers with cutter, or separate side cutter tool. The finished product will be a unique relief sculptural art piece made from repurposed jewelry and family keepsakes.
Fresh greenery wreath with Allison Houchins, instructor: 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $25 for friends and $28 for non-members. Participants should bring hand-sized greenery (shrub) snips and garden gloves. Greenery, wreath forms, floral pins, and ribbon will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring fresh greenery to share. The finished product will be a fresh greenery wreath that will last through the holidays or even dry for the next season.
Caned wooden footstool with Allison Houchins and Brenna Pence, instructors: 1-3 p.m. The cost is $27 for friends and $30 for non-members. Participants should bring an old towel, table knife, heavy scissors and gloves (optional). The wooden stool frame and cane for weaving the seat will be provided. This family heirloom can be passed down to generations to come along with the knowledge of how seats were caned in the early days. The finished product will be a footstool or a seat for a child that can be stained, varnished, or painted later.
Colonial toolbox with Chuck Houchiuns, instructor:1-3 p.m. The cost is $25 for friends and $28 for non-members. Participants should bring a hammer, old towel and gloves(optional). A pre-cut kit for assembly will be provided. Finishing options include plain, wood-burning design, paint or stain. This versatile original design has many uses besides stools when repurposed as planters, storage, book racks and more.
COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed including social distancing and masks. For additional information, contact Allison Houchins, director of education at the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center at 828-632-6966 or email to allison@hiddenitearts.org.
Art in Lockdown Challenge announced
People of all ages are invited to share works of art created as a result of the pandemic lockdown experience. Works may range from paintings, drawings, quilting, sketches, songs, poetry, or other creative forms. All experience levels from beginners to advanced are welcome to join and help us find celebration in this time of uncertainty. A $100 cash award will be awarded to the most thought-provoking entry judged by the Hiddenite Art and Heritage Center’s board of directors.
An example of this challenge is a painting by Elizabeth Krumroy who is currently the center’s emerging artist. “The Girl with the Face Mask” wears a facemask and holds a can of Lysol in her painting as a spinoff of the “Girl with a Pearl Earring” originally painted by Johannes Vermeer.
Entries will be accepted through Oct. 31. Entry forms will be available on the center’s website www.hiddenitearts.org, by emailing info@hiddenitearts.org, or by calling the center at 828-632-6966. Works must be submitted digitally in jpeg format, media files, or word documents for literary works and emailed to the center at info@hiddenitearts.org. Works will be displayed for viewing in the center’s Art In Lockdown exhibit which will be featured digitally, November-December on the website (www.hiddenitearts.org), Facebook page and E-news. Multiple entries will be accepted in multiple categories. The center encourages participation as a way to bring healing and joy to the community as they document the great lockdown of 2020 for generations to come.
Hiddenite Center events, exhibits, and programs are made possible in part through the funding of the Grassroots Grant of the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Resources, the Eileen and R. Y. Sharpe Family Foundation, The Winston Salem Foundation, Alexander County government, Town of Taylorsville, the Friends of the Hiddenite Center membership program, The Hiddenite Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.
To learn more about Hiddenite Center events and programs, visit the website www.hiddenitearts.org, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or join the Hiddenite Center on Facebook by searching Friends of the Hiddenite Center.
