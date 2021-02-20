Education notes

Florida Institute of Technology
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a grade-point average of at least 3.4.
- Loghan Ashline of Mooresville
Ohio University
Due to COVID-19, qualifications to be placed on the dean’s list at Ohio University is for students to have earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade-point average of at least 3.5.
- Aspen Currie from Mooresville in the College of Fine Arts
- Emmeline Adkins from Statesville in the Scripps College of Communication
