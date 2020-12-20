Education notes

They’re graduates

Eight Iredell County students have graduated from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. Those from Statesville and their degrees are Vashawn Carey, Bachelor of Science degree in psychology; Courtney Gurley, Bachelor of Science in human services; Crystal Howell, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kristi Keller, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Charles Tomlin, a Master of Business Administration; Yang Vang, Master of accountancy; and Paula Wingler, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education; from Mooresville, Ali Al-Gashamy with a MA in clinical mental health counseling and Rachel Sanford, a Master of business administration.

A dean’s scholar

Drew Graham of Mooresville has been named a Piedmont College Dean’s Scholar for the fall 2020 semester. Students named as a Dean’s Scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Graham is a student at the independent liberal arts college in Demorest, Ga., which was founded in 1897. The college has four schools – arts and sciences, business, education and nursing and health sciences.

Chancellor's list