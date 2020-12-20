Education notes

They’re graduates
Eight Iredell County students have graduated from Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. Those from Statesville and their degrees are Vashawn Carey, Bachelor of Science degree in psychology; Courtney Gurley, Bachelor of Science in human services; Crystal Howell, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kristi Keller, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Charles Tomlin, a Master of Business Administration; Yang Vang, Master of accountancy; and Paula Wingler, a Bachelor of Science in elementary education; from Mooresville, Ali Al-Gashamy with a MA in clinical mental health counseling and Rachel Sanford, a Master of business administration.
A dean’s scholar
Drew Graham of Mooresville has been named a Piedmont College Dean’s Scholar for the fall 2020 semester. Students named as a Dean’s Scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Graham is a student at the independent liberal arts college in Demorest, Ga., which was founded in 1897. The college has four schools – arts and sciences, business, education and nursing and health sciences.
Chancellor's list
Jacob Andrew Commer and Madeline Grace Whitt, both of Mooresville, have been named to the chancellor’s honor roll (minimum 3.75 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.
Dean’s list honors
Kennedy Nichol Blake of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Spartanburg Methodist Church in Spartanburg, S.C.
Drew Graham of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.5 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Piedmont College in Demorest, Ga.
Thirteen Iredell County students have been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. They are six from Statesville, Darby Bevis, Savannah Boltz, Izaiah Gathings-Rice, Mackaden Inscore, Alyssa Lee and Lydia Mount; and seven from Mooresville, Emma Byrne, Abbey Goodrum, Chloe Loth, Katherine Pless, Emily Rhew, Grace Schiefen and Jon Volovski.
Sarah Alexander Named to UM Fall 2020 Dean's Honor Roll
Sarah Elizabeth Alexander of Statesville was named to the dean’s honor roll (minimum 3.5 GPA), for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.
On the honor roll
Seventeen students from Iredell County have been named to the honor roll (minimum 3.2 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs. They are, from Statesville, Brianna Adkins, William Alspaugh, Gabrielle Bailey, Alexis Blackwelder, Vashawn Carey, Courtney Gurley, Gabrielle Martin, Raven McDonald, Amy Sherrill and Paula Wingler; from Mooresville, Danielle Blade, Eliana Brinson, Myles McGovern, Manisha Patel, Byrnes Pearson, Abigail Saxton and Jenna Sullivan.
