Education notes

They’re graduates

Six Iredell County students have earned degrees from Western Governors University. Statesville students are Jill Wingler, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree, and Kelley Smith who earned a Master of Science degree in nursing — leadership and management (BSN to MSN); Mooresville students are Eileen Kenter, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in business IT management; Leigh Meier, who earned a Master of Science degree in nursing — nursing informatics (BSN to MSN); Robert Zullo, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology; and Susan Smith, who earned a Master of health leadership degree.