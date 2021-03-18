 Skip to main content
Education notes
Education notes

Education notes

They're graduates

Six Iredell County students have earned degrees from Western Governors University. Statesville students are Jill Wingler, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree, and Kelley Smith who earned a Master of Science degree in nursing — leadership and management (BSN to MSN); Mooresville students are Eileen Kenter, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in business IT management; Leigh Meier, who earned a Master of Science degree in nursing — nursing informatics (BSN to MSN); Robert Zullo, who received a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology; and Susan Smith, who earned a Master of health leadership degree.

On the dean's list

Trevor Mayes of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.20 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.

Sofia Cardona of Mooresville has been named to the dean’s list (minimum 3.7 GPA) for the fall 2020 semester at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts.

