 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assistance with college application process available
0 comments
top story

Assistance with college application process available

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Students needing help with college applications can attend several upcoming sessions.

The Statesville Application Assistance Days are as follows:

National Guard Armory, 345 Hartness Road, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, 1001 Cochran St., Oct. 22 and Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.

Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Statesville High School, Oct. 28, 3-5 p.m.

Through Oct. 30, many North Carolina colleges waive fees and students can apply for free. To sign up for in-person help with the application process including RDS (Residency Determination Service), FAFSA (Federal Student Aid) and essays on the signup genius visit the Statesville High School website at https://statesvillehigh.issnc.org/

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert