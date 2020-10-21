Assistance with college application process available

Students needing help with college applications can attend several upcoming sessions.
The Statesville Application Assistance Days are as follows:
National Guard Armory, 345 Hartness Road, Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.
Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, 1001 Cochran St., Oct. 22 and Oct. 27, 5-7 p.m.
Statesville Fitness and Activity Center, 1875 Simonton Road, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Statesville High School, Oct. 28, 3-5 p.m.
Through Oct. 30, many North Carolina colleges waive fees and students can apply for free. To sign up for in-person help with the application process including RDS (Residency Determination Service), FAFSA (Federal Student Aid) and essays on the signup genius visit the Statesville High School website at https://statesvillehigh.issnc.org/
