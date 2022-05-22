Edith Conway was formidable presence in early days of Statesville City Library

Architect and Statesville native Gene Krider remembered Statesville City Library Director Edith Conway like this: “The entrance door was wide and very heavy and led into a wide, tall room with an imposing room-width paneled desk halfway back. The middle of the desk jutted forward like a bay window, and enthroned behind it sat Mrs. Conway, like a monarch surveying her domain.”

Gene recounted his childhood memories of going to the library in Statesville on West Broad Street, in a Record & Landmark article titled, “Library was ruled with an iron fist,” published on Dec. 26, 2004. He says, “She was a martinet of a librarian and showed favoritism to people who checked out books she approved of.” I have had other patrons recount their experiences growing up in Statesville and dealing with Library Director Conway. Their stories were pretty much the same.

“You would pick out a book and go to the desk for Mrs. Conway to check out. Mrs. Conway would take the book, stare at it for a few seconds, then say, “You can’t check this out. Take it back and put it where you got it.” That was it. No argument, no discussion, you just didn’t get the book. You couldn’t appeal to a higher authority, Mrs. Conway was the HIGHER AUTHORITY.

It wasn’t that she didn’t encourage kids to read, it’s just that she had her own opinions as to what books a kid at a certain age should be reading. She probably didn’t let boys or men check out books on the female anatomy no matter how old they were (not that any man would have dared trying). Edith Conway deserved her position of respect though, for you see, Edith was there from the beginning.

Mrs. Conway was born Edith Carlile Baldwin to the Rev. Frank Morris Baldwin and Elizabeth P. “Bettie” Lewis in Greensburg, Kentucky, on April 2, 1883. Edith will later join the Daughters of the American Revolution through her descent from her great-great-grandfather Ebenezer Caldwell (1745-1821), who responded to the Lexington Alarm and served in Capt. Daniel Rogers Company from Ipswich, Massachusetts, during the war.

Edith’s parents relocate, and in the 1900 census, she is listed as 17 years old living with her parents in Grant County, Indiana. By 1907 Edith is working as an assistant at the Marion Carnegie Library in Grant County. In September 1907 the Marion Library Board appoints Miss Lyle Harter as the Marion library director.

Miss Harter is appointed over the objections of Dr. J.H. Forrest, president of the library board, who favored Edith Baldwin, who had also applied for the position. Edith lives in Marion with her parents and Forrest favors her as a local applicant over Miss Harter who lives in Huntington even through Harter has agreed to relocate to Marion.

Dr. Forrest does not question Miss Harter’s efficiency or qualifications, but remains angry over her appointment against his wishes. The Jan. 16, issue of The Star Press out of Muncie reports that Forrest has visited Miss Harter and suggested that she resign. “Dr. Forrest did not demand her resignation, but told her that such action on her part would save trouble in the immediate future.” Dr. Forrest has added two new board library board members to what had been a three-man board and the two new additions support guess who.

The paper also notes that Miss Baldwin (whose father is the county surveyor) has recently taken a special course in library instruction in Boston (Simmons College). Miss Harter initially refuses to step down, but on Feb. 21, 1908, The Huntington Herald carries the headline, “MISS HARTER IS ASKED TO RESIGN AT MARION.” After a 3-to-2 vote the library board requested that Miss Lyle Harter resign her position as librarian effective March 1. “Miss Edith Baldwin will be her successor.”

Edith Baldwin is now the director of the Marion Public Library. Marion is a town of 30,000 in Grant County, and it has an impressive library. Marion received $50,000 from Andrew Carnegie and built a three-story, 29,088-square-foot library dedicated on Dec. 5, 1902. The structure is built of Bedford stone, and the interior is finished in marble. Miss Baldwin inherited a collection of 35,000 volumes and has four assistant librarians.

Edith will be over the library for the next 8½ years until resigning on Nov. 1, 1916. On Nov. 4, 1916 she weds DeWitt Senter Conway. D.S. Conway is a traveling salesman, and in 1918, he and Edith relocate to Statesville, where they live at the Nooe Apartments at 405 S. Center St. In October of 1921, the Statesville Woman’s Club is formed with Mary Alice Long as its first president. Edith Conway is a member of the club when Mrs. Long and the ladies undertake to create a free public library in Statesville as their first civic project.

At the Woman’s Club’s November, 1921 meeting, Mrs. Long “spoke briefly of the Woman’s Club Library,” and noted that a little brick building had been rented to house the library and that books were being collected. The Jan. 22, 1922 issue of The Landmark reported that, “Mrs. D.S. Conway, who is a trained librarian, is getting the library into shape and has very kindly consented to train others in library work.”

The library formally opens on Feb. 25, 1922, on East Broad Street, and Mrs. Conway gets right down to business. In the June 29, 1922, Landmark, “Mrs. D.S. Conway reported that the library now has 592 borrowers and that 838 books have been loaned to the present date and that in June $10.25 had been collected on rents and fines on books.”

The Woman’s Club Library relocates in 1923 to rooms in a building on Walnut Street. On July 2, 1923, the paper reports the library is now operating “in the new Woman’s Club rooms over Kelly Clothing Co.,” which is located on the square at 102 W. Broad St. The Sept. 27, 1923 paper reports, “There are nearly 1,200 people who have cards and we have over a thousand well selected books.”

The Sept. 27 issue went on to say, “A man who had recently relocated to Statesville came in the library the other day and said of the first things he wanted to know when he got here was where the library was. He said his landlady didn’t even know what a public library was let alone where it was located.” The library operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m.

The 1923 edition of the American Library Directory lists Mrs. D.S. Conway as the library director in Statesville, a town of 7,895. The September issue of the N.C. Library Bulletin list Mrs. D.S. Conway as the librarian of the Statesville (Woman’s Club) Library and puts the collection at 1,573 volumes. The library has 469 registered borrowers and over the past year had loaned 4,077 books.

It must have been a shock for Edith to leave a Carnegie library in Indiana and come to Statesville in 1918, where they don’t even have a library and though the Woman’s Club Library location is constantly changing she does try to operate it professionally. At the end of June 1924, she has Mrs. Ross McElwee (Estelle), chairman of the library committee, mail out more than 100 overdue notices and the July 31, 1924, paper reports on, “The Story-hour programs at the Woman’s Club rooms” with “Miss Margaret Sloan delighting the children with well known tales.”

The Woman’s Club donates a reading table and subscribes to some of the best children’s magazines in 1925. By 1926 the library has been moved again and is now at 102½ W. Broad St. In October 1927 the library begins a new catalog system and the April 27, 1927 Landmark carries a report by Mrs. Conway stating that during the six years the library has operated it has classified and recorded 2,068 books according to the standards of the American Library Association, and between April 1, 1927 to April 23rd, 1928 has loaned approximately 6,528 books.

On Feb. 13, 1928 fire destroys the Woman’s Club house at 515 West End Ave. The members will rebuild on the same location and reopen on Dec. 18, 1928, but the cost of construction strains their resources. On April 6, 1928 Marie Long Land (daughter of Mary Alice & B.F. Long), Mrs. John F. (Mabel) Bowles, and Miss Carrie Hoffmann, representing the Statesville Woman’s Club, appear before the Statesville city aldermen and give the Woman’s Club Library to the city of Statesville.

It is an outright gift of all books and equipment (valued at $3,500) with the only stipulations being that it be properly housed and that a whole-time librarian be employed and a board of trustees appointed to direct its management in accordance with state library laws. Statesville takes over ownership of the library during the second week of October 1928, and by 1929, the library is moved to the second floor of City Hall at 226 W. Broad St. This will remain the library’s location until the new Statesville Public Library building is completed in 1939 at Kelly and Broad streets at 302 W. Broad.

Joel Reese is the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library.