Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations goes 'much better' at Mazeppa Park

Last week, the Iredell County Health Department held a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination at Stumpy Creek Park in Mooresville, and it did not go as smoothly as was hoped. Traffic that trailed all the way from the park to Perth Road, along with an accident nearby, made the experience rough on those looking to receive the vaccine.

This time around, at Mazeppa Park on Thursday morning, was much better.

“We have a better traffic situation here, given the layout of the park,” Megan Redford, public information officer for ICHD, said. “While there is still a wait time, we handed out numbers so that people weren’t unnecessarily waiting in line for hours just to be turned away.

“So, all in all, we feel like today, at this site, has gone better," she said.

Iredell County vaccinated 400 more people Thursday morning, all in “Phase 1B, Group 1” of the county’s vaccination plan. In that phase, all people older than 75 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

And, according to both police and health officials, people were eager enough to be vaccinated to camp out in their car overnight to be at the front of the line — some as early as Wednesday evening when the health department first arrived at the park to begin set up.