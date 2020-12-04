Downtown Statesville celebrates the beginning of the holiday season with virtual tree lighting

Statesville’s Mayor Costi Kutteh stood in front of the city’s Christmas tree flanked by four of Statesville’s most recent pageant winners for the annual tree lighting. But as with most everything else in 2020, there was something different about it.

There was no one to witness it but a single camera operator.

But even that couldn’t bring the annual tree lighting festivities down in Statesville as the city still rang in the season with holiday music and carriage rides through the streets of the festively-lit downtown Statesville on Thursday night.

Statesville’s virtual tree lighting was well received by viewers and passersby, many thanking the city for putting on the show despite their inability to host a crowd in front of the County Government Center.

The virtual tree lighting itself was performed by four of Statesville’s most recent pageant winners: Miss Statesville Melody Hager, Miss Statesville Outstanding Teen McKenzie Cox, Carolina Princess Emmerson Perry and Miss Statesville Carolina Isabella DeFiore.

Studio3 Orchestra, a music school out of Taylorsville, performed in front of the tree on a live stream to cap off the virtual lighting, playing holiday classics to kick off the Christmas season in downtown Statesville.

“We are excited to have the holiday season kick off,” Marin Tomlin, director of the Downtown Statesville Development Corporation, said. “A big thank you goes out to the Childress family for going and getting the tree and Keith Rhyne for decorating it.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.