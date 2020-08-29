DOUBLE RYE FOR A CAUSE: Southern Distilling shows off 'most important' spirit

When Southern Distilling Company announced the release of its newest spirit back in March of this year, they were anticipating having a big launch party with a tour of the facility and a sample of the new Southern Star Double Rye Whiskey for what would have promised to be a large crowd.

But, within days of the spirit’s launch, the COVID-19 pandemic sanctions hit, indefinitely postponing that big night.

On Friday, that night finally came and, while it wasn’t the big event that had originally been planned, it was no less impactful.

Eight Purple Heart recipients, and members of the organization Purple Heart Homes, were given their own private event Friday night to sample the new whiskey while more than 1,000 people watched along on Facebook.

“We’re just thrilled to be working with Southern Distilling,” John Gallina, CEO of Purple Heart Homes, said. “Anytime we can build awareness and help other organizations in the community, to be able to thrive and tell their story as well. We just want to see the community unite and this is just another way to do that.”

Purple Heart Homes, a charity that helps provide housing solutions for veterans, was founded in Statesville in 2008 and now has chapters in 14 states, stretching from New York to Alaska.

Southern Distilling reached out to Purple Heart Homes with the intention of setting up a program where a portion of the proceeds from a spirit, which ended up being the Southern Star Double Rye, to the organization.

Since the launch of the double rye whiskey back in March, Southern Distilling has already been able to raise more than $2,000 for Purple Heart Homes.