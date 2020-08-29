DOUBLE RYE FOR A CAUSE: Southern Distilling shows off 'most important' spirit

When Southern Distilling Company announced the release of its newest spirit back in March of this year, they were anticipating having a big launch party with a tour of the facility and a sample of the new Southern Star Double Rye Whiskey for what would have promised to be a large crowd.
But, within days of the spirit’s launch, the COVID-19 pandemic sanctions hit, indefinitely postponing that big night.
On Friday, that night finally came and, while it wasn’t the big event that had originally been planned, it was no less impactful.
Eight Purple Heart recipients, and members of the organization Purple Heart Homes, were given their own private event Friday night to sample the new whiskey while more than 1,000 people watched along on Facebook.
“We’re just thrilled to be working with Southern Distilling,” John Gallina, CEO of Purple Heart Homes, said. “Anytime we can build awareness and help other organizations in the community, to be able to thrive and tell their story as well. We just want to see the community unite and this is just another way to do that.”
Purple Heart Homes, a charity that helps provide housing solutions for veterans, was founded in Statesville in 2008 and now has chapters in 14 states, stretching from New York to Alaska.
Southern Distilling reached out to Purple Heart Homes with the intention of setting up a program where a portion of the proceeds from a spirit, which ended up being the Southern Star Double Rye, to the organization.
Since the launch of the double rye whiskey back in March, Southern Distilling has already been able to raise more than $2,000 for Purple Heart Homes.
“I think it’s the most important product we’ve produced here,” Pete Barger, co-owner of Southern Distilling, said. “It seemed super fitting to include (Purple Heart Homes). It was just something that made a lot of sense.”
The people of Purple Heart Homes were not only treated to a full tasting of the new spirit that was being sold in their name, they were given a full tour of the distillery to show a step-by-step process of how that spirit is made.
According to Southern Distilling, the double rye whiskey has been aging in white oak barrels for the last two to four years.
“It’s the first distillate that we have bottled, aged, and produced here,” Barger said. “Not only that, but it’s also made with all locally produced grains.”
In the early portions of the presentation, it was described how every single ingredient that goes into the spirits produced at Southern was grown in the Statesville area, and not only that but the grain waste product is taken back out to those farms to be used as food for cattle or fertilizer.
“It’s gratifying to see that it’s like a full circle here,” Barger added.
Barger also mentioned that there is no end in sight to the donations, they will continue to donate a portion of their profit from every bottle to Purple Heart Homes as long as it is produced.
But for Southern Distilling, that’s the least they can do to help out an organization that is centered around veterans.
“It’s a real honor for us to help,” Paul Plyler, sales director at Southern Distilling, said. “What they’re doing is really essential work.”
“We’re not interested in just writing a check. We’re interested in engaging,” Barger said to the Purple Heart Homes members in attendance. “We want to be a part of what you guys are doing and we want you to be a part of what we’re doing.
“We’re proud to have (Purple Heart Homes) involved in this.”
