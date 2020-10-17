Donations continue to pour in for dog park project in honor of slain officer

Additionally, the park will include water stations, a K-9 agility course, public seating and the appropriate signage and artwork to honor Sheldon.

It was for the K-9 agility course that two local charities teamed up to provide a large donation toward making it come true.

Two 501(c)3 charities, Sheldon’s K9s and Checkered Flag Foundation, have collaborated to donate $20,000 toward the K-9 agility course that the Mooresville Police Department can use during their continual training sessions.

The mission of Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation is to “honor and assist those who have sacrificed greatly for our country,” while Sheldon’s K9s is a nonprofit whose goal is to “honor Jordan and continue his legacy of hard work, service, and commitment to the community.”

Checkered Flag Foundation Founder and President Brad Keselowski said he was “excited to join forces with Sheldon’s K9s Foundation to build a K-9 agility course within the new Officer Jordan H. Sheldon Memorial Dog Park.”