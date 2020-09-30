Dog's bark alerts homeowner to house fire early Wednesday

A dog's bark awakened Leland Woodworth early Wednesday morning and he discovered his Cleveland home was on fire.

Woodworth said his dog's bark woke him up around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“I grabbed what I could and got out,” Woodworth said.

He and his dog both made it out of the house safely and waited for firefighters to come to the scene. Shepherds, Troutman and Wayside fire departments responded to the call.

The fire, according to what Woodworth said he was told by investigators, possibly started due to a faulty outlet behind the stove.

A majority of the Shinnville Road home was destroyed, including the kitchen, a child’s bedroom and almost all of Woodworth’s wardrobe.

“All my work uniforms and everything I had in my dresser is gone.” Woodworth said. “This is all I have.”

Thankfully, the child was not home at the time of the fire and no one was harmed.

This also wasn’t the first time that Woodworth’s dog, a German Shepherd, has helped him out in a dire situation.