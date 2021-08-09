Dimishi Long 'humbled' by being named I-SS Teacher of the Year

Principal Jonathan Nicastro walked into the classroom of fifth-grade teacher Dimishi Long to present her with her “Teacher of the Year’’ award at N.B. Mills Elementary. Little did the students in her class know that, through all of their work with their teacher throughout the turbulent 2020-21 school year, Long also had been named as Iredell-Statesville School’s District Teacher of the Year.
When their principal announced that to the class, the students exploded into cheers.
“They were so pumped up,” Long said. “It was really special to share that moment with them. It’s something that I’ll never forget. For them to see that hard work can pay off, the fruits of what happens when you really apply yourself, it was something I’ll always hold with me.”
For Long, like many other teachers in Iredell County and nationwide, the prospect of teaching classes during a pandemic was challenging. When school began in fall 2020, all of I-SS was participating in some form of online learning, forcing teachers and students to adapt to a new way of schooling.
“When it came to virtual learning, I really had to put in extra, extra hours to make sure I was covering all aspects of teaching and making things as easy as possible in getting things conveyed to students and parents,” Long said. “I over-communicated and over-taught. I always tried to be available.”
Nicastro recalled getting emails and phone calls from parents then praising Long for her dedication to their child’s education during the virtual phase of the school year.
“The parents loved her,” he said. “They were always telling me how she was calling and texting them to tell them if their child was falling behind.”
Long, who won her second Teacher of the Year Award at Mills Elementary, called the experience of winning the districtwide award humbling and empowering.
“Oftentimes, teachers work hard and just hope that we make some kind of impact with the children,” she said. “To know that you do, and that it is recognized by your colleagues at your school, but your peers outside of the school, is very humbling.”
However, Long believes that the year of teaching during the pandemic, with all of its hardships in-person and virtually, helped her become a better teacher.
“Going through that and going outside of your comfort zone and being savvy enough to do it effectively is what has made me a better teacher,” Long said.
“Winning District Teacher of the Year is just the beginning for me,” she added. “It’s just going to give me more motivation to challenge myself to think bigger and do bigger things. Because, just like I tell my students everyday, there’s always room for you to grow. The sky’s the limit.”