Dimishi Long 'humbled' by being named I-SS Teacher of the Year

Nicastro recalled getting emails and phone calls from parents then praising Long for her dedication to their child’s education during the virtual phase of the school year.

“The parents loved her,” he said. “They were always telling me how she was calling and texting them to tell them if their child was falling behind.”

Long, who won her second Teacher of the Year Award at Mills Elementary, called the experience of winning the districtwide award humbling and empowering.

“Oftentimes, teachers work hard and just hope that we make some kind of impact with the children,” she said. “To know that you do, and that it is recognized by your colleagues at your school, but your peers outside of the school, is very humbling.”

However, Long believes that the year of teaching during the pandemic, with all of its hardships in-person and virtually, helped her become a better teacher.

“Going through that and going outside of your comfort zone and being savvy enough to do it effectively is what has made me a better teacher,” Long said.

“Winning District Teacher of the Year is just the beginning for me,” she added. “It’s just going to give me more motivation to challenge myself to think bigger and do bigger things. Because, just like I tell my students everyday, there’s always room for you to grow. The sky’s the limit.”

