Davis Regional donates more than $17,000 to MCCs Health Sciences Program

“Being here today on the grounds of the new Health Sciences Building is very appropriate and I can’t help but reflect upon how proud Dr. James Davis, our founder, would be to see his property being used in the education of health care workers," Snow said. "This is also reminiscent of Davis Hospital’s School of Nursing, which was located nearby. The school graduated hundreds of nursing students in its 60-plus-year history, many of whom are your friends, neighbors or co-workers. This property has a very rich history and we are proud to contribute to the growth of Mitchell’s Health Sciences program.”