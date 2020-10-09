Davis Regional donates more than $17,000 to MCCs Health Sciences Program

Davis Regional Medical Center recently donated more than $17,000 to Mitchell Community College’s Health Sciences program. Josh Snow, Davis Regional CEO, was on hand to present the check to Dr. Tim Brewer, Mitchell Community College president.
Dr. Camille Reese, Mitchell’s vice president of instruction and member of Davis Regional board of trustees, also attended the check presentation, along with Rose Brandau, Davis Regional chief nursing officer; Dr. Dale Rader, Davis Regional medical staff; Gina Parker, Davis Regional chief quality officer; and Candace Reeves, Davis Regional pharmacy director.
Mitchell opened the new Health Sciences building this spring on the land originally occupied by Davis Hospital.
“Being here today on the grounds of the new Health Sciences Building is very appropriate and I can’t help but reflect upon how proud Dr. James Davis, our founder, would be to see his property being used in the education of health care workers," Snow said. "This is also reminiscent of Davis Hospital’s School of Nursing, which was located nearby. The school graduated hundreds of nursing students in its 60-plus-year history, many of whom are your friends, neighbors or co-workers. This property has a very rich history and we are proud to contribute to the growth of Mitchell’s Health Sciences program.”
Mitchell’s Health Sciences building opened to students for the 2020 fall semester. It now offers even more students the opportunity to pursue careers in health care with program options including an associate degree in nursing, emergency medical science and medical assisting. With this expansion, enrollment is expected to continue to increase in the health care field.
