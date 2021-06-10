Davis Medical Group opens new primary care practice

Residents of Statesville have a brand-new facility for their primary care needs.

Davis Medical Group cut the ribbon on their new primary care practice located on Fern Creek Drive on Tuesday afternoon, adding to the ever-growing medical row that has been built up on the east side of town.

“It’s exciting, this new space,” Dr. Andrea Wurzer said. “We are very happy to finally be in a shared space. This is a positive move for us as health care providers.”

Wurzer is one of the four providers who moved from their old practice on Kitchings Drive. Joining her at the new facility are Dr. Samuel Inkumsah, David Zahm and Rachel Hester. The office began seeing patients June 2 and is still accepting new patients.

The health care providers at the clinic also expressed excitement at the new facility’s neighbors. On Fern Creek Drive alone, there are five other medical practices ranging from women’s health to orthodontics.

“It’s nice to have all of this right here,” Wurzer said. “Patients like the central locality. It makes it easy.”

Davis Medical Group also operates an orthopedic and sports medicine clinic right next door to the new primary care clinic.