Crossroads Early College comes together to celebrate Class of '21

In a ceremony that seemed like it could never happen as recently as the middle of April, the 44 seniors of the Crossroads Arts and Science Early College gathered at Statesville High School on Friday night to celebrate.
“We had been planning for a virtual or drive-thru graduation for the last couple of months,” Principal Alicia Eller said. “So when we found out we were going to be able to have everyone together and their families here, too, it was really exciting. It was hard to pull off in just the last couple of weeks, but it was worth it.”
Accomplishments
Just short of three-quarters of the Class of 2021 graduated with honors. Six students graduated with the highest honor of Summa Cum Laude, a weighted GPA of 4.5 or better. Another 16 graduated Magna Cum Laude (weighted GPA of 4.0-4.49), and eight graduated Cum Laude (weighted GPA of 3.7-3.99).
In addition to those honors, 86 percent of the graduates were also on track to earn an associates degree or certificate from Mitchell Community College. Additionally, 82 percent of the class has committed to furthering their education in the fall. The Class of 2021 also has amassed a combined total of $1,574,718 in scholarships.
“(The accomplishments) are really quite comparable to past classes,” Eller said. “The fact that we were able to pull off those numbers during the pandemic is amazing.”
Honor speakers
During the ceremony, five of the six students, Matthew Franks, Muskan Shakir, Vivien Anderson, Maggie Selman and Gabriel Lopez-Cruz, who graduated Summa Cum Laude were invited to speak in front of their classmates and families.
Many of them touted the close relationships they were able to develop with their classmates due to having a small class size.
“We have been fortunate to have the privilege to develop these close connections,” Anderson said. “These bonds that we develop set up a unique accountability with our actions, teaching us responsibility.”
Another popular topic was the difficulties faced by the students who endured an entire school year’s worth of virtual or socially-distanced learning.
“This past year was difficult for us all,” Gabriel-Lopez said. “But it just made this moment more special.”