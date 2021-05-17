Crossroads Early College comes together to celebrate Class of '21

In a ceremony that seemed like it could never happen as recently as the middle of April, the 44 seniors of the Crossroads Arts and Science Early College gathered at Statesville High School on Friday night to celebrate.

“We had been planning for a virtual or drive-thru graduation for the last couple of months,” Principal Alicia Eller said. “So when we found out we were going to be able to have everyone together and their families here, too, it was really exciting. It was hard to pull off in just the last couple of weeks, but it was worth it.”

Accomplishments

Just short of three-quarters of the Class of 2021 graduated with honors. Six students graduated with the highest honor of Summa Cum Laude, a weighted GPA of 4.5 or better. Another 16 graduated Magna Cum Laude (weighted GPA of 4.0-4.49), and eight graduated Cum Laude (weighted GPA of 3.7-3.99).

In addition to those honors, 86 percent of the graduates were also on track to earn an associates degree or certificate from Mitchell Community College. Additionally, 82 percent of the class has committed to furthering their education in the fall. The Class of 2021 also has amassed a combined total of $1,574,718 in scholarships.

