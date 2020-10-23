College application focus for counselors

School counselors fill many roles in the lives of high school students. They serve as a coach, mentor, teacher, parent, confidant, and of course, a counselor. With more than 400 students per caseload, the school counselors at South Iredell High School work to provide support for students to ensure that they are connected to services in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and succeed in their high school education.
Under South’s hybrid learning model counselors, Elizabeth Hagaman, Jennifer Gambill, Corey Davis, Kimberly VanBuren, and SAP counselor Kelly Rife spend a large part of their day checking-in with their students via email, phone calls, Zoom and in-person sessions.
Through these personalized and concentrated interactions they are assisting students with school and home related needs that impact their learning opportunities. Many of the topics center around time management, prioritizing the day’s requirements, maintaining and organizing a school calendar of assignments, asking questions during Zoom sessions, attending in-person classroom sessions, regularly checking school email, and above all asking for help when needed.
This month their focus is on College Application Week that began on Oct. 19 and will run through Oct. 30. Many North Carolina colleges and universities waive the application fee during this time period. This is an opportunity for students interested in pursuing a college pathway, and the school counselors have been reaching out to the seniors at South to help them navigate the process. Other important reminders that they are sharing include:
●SAT and ACT scores are waived for this year in NC and in the majority of schools across the nation.
●Letters of recommendations and admission essays are extremely important and will hold more merit this year in the eligibility process
For students not pursuing a college pathway, the school counselors are communicating and connecting students to career-ready resources. Important points include reminders such as:
●Trade schools and community colleges are looking for enrollments.
●Earn tuition free course credits through the Career and College Promise Program by registering Nov. 2 through 15 with an application from the Student Center.
●NCVPS is hosting the virtual I-Work Speaker Series - helps students prepare for work opportunities. The emphasis is placed on career exploration, interview process, apprenticeships, putting together a resume, soft skills in the workplace, understanding the difference between certifications and salaries, knowing what human resource managers are looking for in their employees, and more.
Resources beyond the classroom are available for parents to stay actively involved in their child’s educational journey. Parents are encouraged to contact the Student Center (704-528-4536) to start a conversation with a school counselor on what type of resources would best support both the interests and the needs of their high school student.
Finally, the school counselors are asking students to stay connected, be proactive, take the initiative in understanding all educational options, become knowledgeable of the resources available, take advantage of workshops, scholarship opportunities, and reach out to your school counselor.
