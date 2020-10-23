College application focus for counselors

School counselors fill many roles in the lives of high school students. They serve as a coach, mentor, teacher, parent, confidant, and of course, a counselor. With more than 400 students per caseload, the school counselors at South Iredell High School work to provide support for students to ensure that they are connected to services in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle and succeed in their high school education.

Under South’s hybrid learning model counselors, Elizabeth Hagaman, Jennifer Gambill, Corey Davis, Kimberly VanBuren, and SAP counselor Kelly Rife spend a large part of their day checking-in with their students via email, phone calls, Zoom and in-person sessions.

Through these personalized and concentrated interactions they are assisting students with school and home related needs that impact their learning opportunities. Many of the topics center around time management, prioritizing the day’s requirements, maintaining and organizing a school calendar of assignments, asking questions during Zoom sessions, attending in-person classroom sessions, regularly checking school email, and above all asking for help when needed.