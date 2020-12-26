COVID-19 pandemic dominated life in Iredell County in 2020

When most people think back on the year 2020, they will recall just one thing: the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether it be the pain of losing a loved one, the fear of contracting the virus, or remembering where you were and what you were doing when the world began to go into quarantine, this past year will stick in the minds of everyone forever.
Perhaps the most shocking part of the first month of the pandemic was the speed at which everything devolved. The first case of coronavirus in North Carolina was discovered on March 3 with the first case being discovered in Iredell County on March 16. The first North Carolina resident died from complications of COVID-19 on March 26. Iredell County suffered its first casualty 13 days later on April 9.
Amidst that initial surge, North Carolina declared a state of emergency on March 10 before, ultimately, following the lead of the rest of the country and issuing a stay at home order on March 27.
That was just under nine months ago, but you would be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t say that March feels like a lifetime ago.
However, despite the pandemic fatigue that is setting in among the population, Iredell County is currently in the middle of its worst surge of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths of the entire pandemic.
“The light isn’t close enough!” Laurie Wilson, public information officer for the Iredell County Health Department, said regarding the light at the end of the tunnel. “We’re still in the thick of this virus and very much need the community to not let their guard down.”
For months, Iredell County was seemingly spared from the worst of the pandemic. In the first three months, the county saw just 251 cases and six deaths reported. In that same time frame, the state had reported just under 11,000 cases and 405 deaths.
Iredell even dodged the brunt of the second major spike in the summer months when, statewide, the seven-day average for new cases peaked at 2,010, Iredell was reporting just over 44 cases on average.
“Initially, there seemed to be more community compliance with the governor’s executive orders related to cloth face coverings and mass gatherings,” Wilson said. “The Iredell County Health Department has worked hard since the beginning to make sure our local businesses, industries, and faith organizations were aware of how to safely continue operating during the COVID-19 pandemic and had the knowledge and resources to safely handle a positive case.”
The third wave in the fall, which many experts predicted would happen in the early days of the pandemic, didn’t spare Iredell County, though.
It took 85 days for Iredell to cross the 1,000 case mark, but just 23 to cross 2,000. By comparison, the jump from 4,000 to 8,000 took just 34 days.
In the middle of September, the seven-day average for coronavirus cases had bottomed out to a nearly three-month low of 23 cases per day. Since that day, the number has increased by a staggering 787 percent to a record high of 204 reported on Dec. 21.
“We continue to hear about community and family events with numbers of participants far exceeding the mass gathering limits,” Wilson said. “Cloth face coverings are typically not worn during these events thus increasing the risk of viral transmission.”
Cases in Iredell really began to skyrocket the week of Halloween. The first two days of reporting that week, Oct. 26 and 27, both saw 74 new cases reported, a record at the time. This came just three weeks after Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into “Phase 3” of the reopening plan.
At the time of that announcement on Oct 2., Iredell County had reported just 3,206 cases for the entire pandemic. Since that date, just 82 days ago, the county has reported 5,321 new cases.
“Currently, Iredell County has the second-highest percent positive rate in the state,” Wilson said. “Not only are our percent of positive cases skyrocketing, but we are also seeing an exceptionally high hospital impact rate and have now surpassed 100 deaths as a result of COVID-19 in our community.”
Before Nov. 10, the county had not reported more than 100 cases in a single day. Since then, only 11 of 29 days have reported fewer than 100 new cases with 13 of those reporting more than 160 new cases.
“While there was no way for us to predict exactly the uptick in cases we are currently experiencing, we anticipated the explosion based on our epidemiological tracking of the virus,” Wilson said. “With the season of gathering upon us, we are fearful of the repercussions our community could face as a result of limited social distancing.”
Not only has the community spread, which has been deemed critical by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in their last two reports, been a major issue since the beginning of November, but people are also dying from complications of the virus in Iredell County at an alarming rate.
Since Nov. 10, the county has lost 57 residents due to COVID-19, more than doubling their total from all days prior.
However, despite the ‘light not being close enough,’ there is a light at the end of the tunnel. On Dec. 17, the first batch of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Iredell Memorial Hospital. The first doses were administered immediately with plans to inoculate more than 400 before Christmas.
Just one day later, a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, was approved and has begun being distributed throughout the state as of Dec. 21.
“We are very hopeful the vaccine will eventually bring respite to our community in regards to COVID-19; however, we know that it will take time to get there,” Wilson said. “ With any new vaccine, there is limited supply and hesitancy in receiving.
“As we work to vaccinate priority groups and eventually have availability for more people, we know that it will be months before enough of our population are vaccinated to make an impact.”
But, even with the vaccines, the ICHD warns that the next few months could still be dangerous for residents and wants to remind everyone to keep following the health and safety protocols, especially during the holiday season.
“If we continue on the path we are currently on, we will see devastating impacts to our community and our hospital systems,” Wilson said. “During the early stages of vaccination, we want to make sure our community does not let their guard down and continues practicing the 3W’s: wearing a cloth face covering, washing their hands, and waiting six feet apart.”