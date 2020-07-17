COVID-19 outbreak reported at Maple Leaf Health Care

The Iredell County Health Department received notice of a COVID-19 outbreak at Maple Leaf Health Care, a long-term care facility. At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services considers two or more cases in a long-term care facility to be an outbreak.
The facility has willingly worked in conjunction with the Iredell County Health Department to have all residents and employees tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. While we are still awaiting the results of all staff and residents, we can confirm there are a total of two prior residents who have tested positive.
The Iredell County Health Department is working with this facility to conduct contact tracing to determine who else may have been exposed to COVID-19. The facility continues to implement strict visitor restrictions and infection control precautions to help prevent any further spread of COVID-19.
At this time, no other individuals at the facility have exhibited signs or symptoms associated with COVID-19. The skilled nursing staff at the long-term care facility is continuing to provide quality care to all residents, with resident and staff safety being the utmost priority.
The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging all long-term care facilities in Iredell County to follow Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant to curb the spread of COVID-19. A key part of these directives includes restricting visitation of all visitors and non-essential health care personnel, as well as strictly adhering to infection prevention practices.
For more information related to COVID-19 cases across North Carolina in Congregate Living Settings from NCDHHS, please visit the following link: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/congregateliving-settings
