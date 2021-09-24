COVID-19 cases, new vaccinations decline this week in Iredell

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 26,849 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 87 new cases since Thursday afternoon.

This week, there were a total of 742 new cases reported in Iredell County, a 44% decrease from last week’s total of 1,327 and the lowest weeklong total reported since the week of Aug. 15-21. However, there have still been 3,588 coronavirus cases in the month of September in Iredell, which is still on pace to be the second worst month of the pandemic in regards to new cases reported, trailing only January 2021.

An additional 14 COVID-related deaths were reported this week, bringing the total in Iredell County to 292. So far in the month of September, 39 residents of Iredell County have died as a result of the coronavirus.

After breaking a record for hospitalizations on Sept. 13, reporting 105, the number of inpatients in Iredell hospitals dropped to 85 on Friday afternoon. According to data shared by Iredell Health System, 85% of the patients checked into Iredell Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.