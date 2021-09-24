COVID-19 cases, new vaccinations decline this week in Iredell

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 26,849 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase of 87 new cases since Thursday afternoon.
This week, there were a total of 742 new cases reported in Iredell County, a 44% decrease from last week’s total of 1,327 and the lowest weeklong total reported since the week of Aug. 15-21. However, there have still been 3,588 coronavirus cases in the month of September in Iredell, which is still on pace to be the second worst month of the pandemic in regards to new cases reported, trailing only January 2021.
An additional 14 COVID-related deaths were reported this week, bringing the total in Iredell County to 292. So far in the month of September, 39 residents of Iredell County have died as a result of the coronavirus.
After breaking a record for hospitalizations on Sept. 13, reporting 105, the number of inpatients in Iredell hospitals dropped to 85 on Friday afternoon. According to data shared by Iredell Health System, 85% of the patients checked into Iredell Memorial Hospital due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Vaccinations in Iredell County continued their slide in the last week, decreasing just over 71% from the 881 that were reported to have occurred between Sept. 13-19. With a few days left of reporting for the week that started Sept. 20, just 255 new first doses have been administered.
Additionally, 487 Iredell County residents have received the second dose of the vaccine, a sharp decrease from the 1,177 reported last week.
On Aug. 6, the NCDHHS reported that they would be ending their own County Alert System with the data deferring to the Center for Disease Control’s numbers. According to the CDC, Iredell is labeled as a “red” county, signifying a high rate of community transmission with a 13.5% positivity rate.
According to NCDHHS a total of 1,368,743 cases have been reported in North Carolina. The number of people hospitalized statewide is 3,359. There have been 16,108 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.