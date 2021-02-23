COVID-19 case numbers in Iredell continue decline, just 41 new cases, no deaths reported Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,130 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 41 coronavirus cases since Monday.

Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 196.

The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,514 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon, the smallest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since Nov. 9. In total, 846,284 cases have been reported in North Carolina.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,563. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,989,919.

There have been 10,965 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

In Iredell County, there are 19 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.2 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.1 percent.