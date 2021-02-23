COVID-19 case numbers in Iredell continue decline, just 41 new cases, no deaths reported Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,130 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday, an increase of 41 coronavirus cases since Monday.
Iredell County reported no additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 196.
The NCDHHS reported a statewide increase of 1,514 coronavirus cases on Tuesday afternoon, the smallest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since Nov. 9. In total, 846,284 cases have been reported in North Carolina.
The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,563. Statewide hospitalizations have been steadily decreasing over the last month, falling from a peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13. The total number of completed tests is 9,989,919.
There have been 10,965 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.
In Iredell County, there are 19 people hospitalized with coronavirus. This number has decreased significantly since early January when the number reached its peak of 77.
The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 6.2 percent on Tuesday. According to the NCDHHS, Iredell County has a positivity rate of 11.1 percent.
According to the NCDHHS, of the major zip codes in Iredell County, 28117 has had the most confirmed cases with 3,865 infected. Next is 28625 with 3,410, 28677 with 3,346, and 28115 with 3,326.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 95,323 cases with 839 deaths, Rowan has 14,636 cases with 270 deaths, Cabarrus has 18,144 cases with 229 deaths, Catawba has 17,228 cases with 275 deaths, Wilkes has 5,911 cases with 101 deaths and Yadkin has 3,590 cases with 45 deaths.
Lincoln County has 8,683 cases and 66 deaths, Davie has 3,489 cases with 28 deaths and Alexander has 3,860 cases with 72 deaths.
On Feb. 4, the NCDHHS updated their “COVID-19 County Alert System” map that assigns a county one of three colors (yellow, orange, and red) based on their current rate of infection.
Iredell remained the red designation in both the community spread and hospital impact categories. With the new update, the state designated 61 of the 100 counties in North Carolina as red counties, a significant decrease from the Jan. 21 update that assigned 86 counties as being in the critical spread category.