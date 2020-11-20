County officials estimate flood damage costs will be in the millions

“Some (roads) are completely washed out,” Greene said. “Some other bridges are intact, but can be washed out underneath. We are recommending that people don’t move the barricades because we simply don’t know the integrity of the soil.”

This echoes what Central Fire Department Chief Jeff Styers said earlier in the week regarding drivers removing barricades from closed roads.

In regards to the ongoing damage assessment, NCDOT was unable to provide an update.

“After checking with the engineers, they are anticipating having estimates compiled early next week,” NCDOT Communications Officer Marcus Thompson said. “There was a bit of a delay because they had to reassess the damage in some areas.”

Because the county declared a state of emergency on the morning of Nov. 12, Iredell is eligible to apply for disaster relief aid from FEMA and other federal grants to help cover what will likely be a repair cost between $1 million and $5 million.

Iredell County is also asking residents to help in the recovery efforts by reporting any damage their home or business may have sustained during the storm. On the homepage of the county’s website, under news and announcements, there is a link for residents to fill out a survey to help emergency management locate damaged property.

If you would like to report damage from the storm, you may fill out the survey by following this link: www.co.iredell.nc.us/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1036.

