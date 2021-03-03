County Commissioners pass resolution to relocate Confederate Statue, hope to spark positive discussion

After more than eight months of discussion amongst themselves and with members of the Iredell County community, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of a resolution to begin the process of relocating the Confederate Memorial Statue off of the ground of the Iredell County Government Building.
“It was the time to move forward and proactively deal with the issues that had been raised,” Chairman James Mallory said. “It didn’t need to be delayed any longer. There was no precipitating event, it was the result of a long period of discussion, contemplation and prayer.”
The Confederate Statue, which was erected in 1905 after nearly a decade of fundraising by the Daughters of the Confederacy to memorialize the roughly 597 Iredell County residents that lost their lives fighting in the Civil War, has served as a lightning rod in the county since last summer in both council meeting chambers and on the streets of Statesville.
Speakers from both sides of the debate, the pro-removal Statesville4Change and the anti-removal Iredell/Statesville History Guard, have spoken countless times during public comment periods at both the Statesville City Council meetings and, more often, the Iredell Board of Commissioners meetings.
The vote was a last-minute addition to the agenda for the March 2 meeting, only being added after the meeting had begun. According to Mallory, the reason for this was that the final draft of the resolution was still being written out when the agenda was published late last week.
For the better part of the last year, Mallory has been speaking with members of the community, predominantly African-American members, regarding the statue and their feelings surrounding it. He claimed that, while the conversations weren’t hard, they were illuminating.
“To those that think the statue wasn’t affecting anyone, I say they need to talk to African-Americans one-on-one and get them to open up,” he said. “If you’re unaware of the burden that they have carried that many don’t, it’s just not fair.
“I was surprised to find out the impact of some of the ways our justice system, employment, and housing work,” Mallory continued. “We have a lot of things that are colorblind on the face of it, but are discriminatory in effect.
“(The memorial) has accumulated baggage over the years because of segregation, Jim Crow, and voter suppression.”
After each gave an impassioned speech as to why they were voting the way they were, Mallory was joined by Gene Houpe, Melissa Neader and Marvin Norman in voting to pass the resolution. Scottie Brown was the lone dissenting vote.
For several minutes prior to voting, Houpe spoke on his views on the subject, expressing his confliction in voting to remove the statue.
“This is an issue that weighs heavy on me,” Houpe said during the meeting on Tuesday night, pausing to collect his feelings. “The hardest job we have is how do we satisfy the offended without offending the satisfied.”
Houpe was ultimately the final commissioner to cast their vote, Neader’s vote to adopt the resolution being the deciding vote.
“We could either try and control when and where we relocate it to honor and memorialize it appropriately,” Houpe said in a statement to the R&L. “Or we could be made to take it down by a judge.”
Houpe went on to say that he voted to pass the resolution in the hopes that it would inspire a positive dialogue between the opposing sides of the debate to come together to find a solution that is amicable to both sides.
“People on both sides have taken a position and just talk past one another,” Houpe said. “For example, you and I could yell at each other all day and not give in, or I could listen to you and put my feet in your shoes for a second. They may not agree, but at the end of the day, we have to develop some type of respect to at least hear what the other side of the situation.
“I hope this resolution causes a dialogue that is well overdue.”
In the end, Houpe stated in the meeting that he did not ultimately want the statue to be moved, but that having control over its future was better than being forced to remove it by a judge.
Brown, the lone vote to keep the statue at its current location, stated that he felt that removing the statue was taking away the right of Iredell County residents to honor their history.
“I’m a firm believer that you stand behind your history,” Brown said. “I will never take away the rights of people in this county. This is about history and heritage. I believe in fighting for what’s right and what is right to leave it there.
“(Chairman) Mallory wants this thing to go away, but now it’s going to get really bad.”
In closed-door meetings, Brown let his fellow commissioners know that he would not be voting for the resolution.
“Every time we give an inch, I wonder what’s next,” he said. “It’s been there 120 years - when did it start bothering people?”
According to Todd Scott, the president of the Statesville chapter of the NAACP, the organization has long requested the statute be removed from the grounds of the county government building. In January, the organization even threatened litigation if there was no action made towards removal.
While no lawsuits were officially filed, the fear of future litigation was a factor in bringing this resolution to the board.
Now that the resolution has passed at the county level, there will be a few steps that have to be taken before it is actually moved, such as selecting a new home for the monument as well as approving funding for its removal.
However, the biggest step, passing the resolution has been taken.