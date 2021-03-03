County Commissioners pass resolution to relocate Confederate Statue, hope to spark positive discussion

Houpe was ultimately the final commissioner to cast their vote, Neader’s vote to adopt the resolution being the deciding vote.

“We could either try and control when and where we relocate it to honor and memorialize it appropriately,” Houpe said in a statement to the R&L. “Or we could be made to take it down by a judge.”

Houpe went on to say that he voted to pass the resolution in the hopes that it would inspire a positive dialogue between the opposing sides of the debate to come together to find a solution that is amicable to both sides.

“People on both sides have taken a position and just talk past one another,” Houpe said. “For example, you and I could yell at each other all day and not give in, or I could listen to you and put my feet in your shoes for a second. They may not agree, but at the end of the day, we have to develop some type of respect to at least hear what the other side of the situation.

“I hope this resolution causes a dialogue that is well overdue.”

In the end, Houpe stated in the meeting that he did not ultimately want the statue to be moved, but that having control over its future was better than being forced to remove it by a judge.