County commissioners approve three major projects that promise more than $36M in investment

Three companies were granted a total of $657,135 in incentives by the Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday night and those incentives promise to provide more than $36.2 million in investment to the county.

The county commissioners unanimously approved of the three projects, “Project 126,” “Project Tampa,” and “Project Buffalo,” which will provide economic incentives for three major companies that already had footprints in Iredell County.

“Project 126” was publicly identified as an expansion plan for PACTIV’s manufacturing plant in Mooresville. PACTIV, an industry leader in paper and plastic packaging production, chose its facility on Mazeppa Road to receive a $43 million expansion in two parts over the course of the next 12 months. The expansion promises to bring 60 full-time jobs to the area.

The county has promised PACTIV incentives totaling up to $270,858 over the next five years.

“Project Buffalo” was revealed publicly as an expansion plan for the Niagara Bottling facility in Mooresville. The company plans to invest $12.2 million into the community to construct a new 180,000-square-foot warehouse to support its manufacturing facility on Mazeppa Road. The warehouse will create eight new jobs.