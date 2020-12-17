County Commissioners address COVID-19 spike, schedule four major project hearings for Jan. 5

For the first time with its new members, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to approve a myriad of agenda items as well as receive a COVID-19 status update.

Prior to the consent agenda beginning, Iredell County Manager Beth Jones addressed the sharp rise in coronavirus cases over the last month. She was briefed prior to the meeting by Iredell County Department of Health Director Jane Hinson.

“We need our residents to do their part,” Jones said. “I know the holidays are coming up, and I know everybody likes to get together for the holidays. We’re asking everybody to be conscious of our numbers, be mindful of their social distancing, wear a face covering, and limit gatherings.”

In recent weeks, the county has seen a spike in COVID cases as it has never seen before. Since the middle of October, weekly case numbers have increased by 345 percent from 190 the week of Oct. 19-23 to 903 last week.

“We’re approaching 200 cases daily,” Chairman James Mallory said. “Which is an order of magnitude five times that of what we were seeing in the summer months. We are rapidly approaching a point where our hospitals are literally running out of beds.