County Commissioners address COVID-19 spike, schedule four major project hearings for Jan. 5

For the first time with its new members, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday to approve a myriad of agenda items as well as receive a COVID-19 status update.
Prior to the consent agenda beginning, Iredell County Manager Beth Jones addressed the sharp rise in coronavirus cases over the last month. She was briefed prior to the meeting by Iredell County Department of Health Director Jane Hinson.
“We need our residents to do their part,” Jones said. “I know the holidays are coming up, and I know everybody likes to get together for the holidays. We’re asking everybody to be conscious of our numbers, be mindful of their social distancing, wear a face covering, and limit gatherings.”
In recent weeks, the county has seen a spike in COVID cases as it has never seen before. Since the middle of October, weekly case numbers have increased by 345 percent from 190 the week of Oct. 19-23 to 903 last week.
“We’re approaching 200 cases daily,” Chairman James Mallory said. “Which is an order of magnitude five times that of what we were seeing in the summer months. We are rapidly approaching a point where our hospitals are literally running out of beds.
“The CEOs of all three hospitals have asked that the general public take seriously the governor’s order to mask up,” he continued. “It’s a simple thing. There’s nothing we can’t do while wearing a mask.”
In the consent agenda, the board approved more than $430,000 in funding for various projects across the county. Among those, the Central Fire Department was granted $200,000 to buy land for their planned new station and the Solid Waste Department was granted $226,000 to replace aging diesel engines.
The board originally planned to hold a public hearing on Tuesday for an economic development project, named Project Gigi, but it was canceled and rescheduled to its next meeting on Jan. 5. Project Gigi is centered around an incentive from the county of more than $1.6 million over a five-year period for a yet-to-be-named company that promises $90 million of investment into Iredell County.
Project Gigi will be joined by three other similar projects, Project 126, Project Buffalo, and Project Tampa, on Jan. 5 to discuss combined incentives of more than $657,000 in exchange for a combined investment of $36 million in the county.
Other items passed by the board on Tuesday:
- Request from Emergency Management to apply for a Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) grant in the amount of $1,000 to purchase materials and equipment to support the LEPC.
- Request from Emergency Management to apply for a Tier 2 Hazardous Materials grant in the amount of $10,000 to conduct a hazmat technician course in conjunction with Mitchell Community College.
- Request from planning and development for approval to release the remaining of a $2,031.25 cash bond on a stormwater control pond project at 1214 River Highway in Mooresville.
- Request from economic development to present ReVamp, a joint initiative to enhance and market the capacities of motorsports-related manufacturers in North Carolina.
