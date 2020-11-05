 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Construction incident causes majority of Statesville to lose power
0 comments
top story

Construction incident causes majority of Statesville to lose power

A vast majority of the residents and businesses in Statesville were met with an unwelcome surprise Thursday morning when the power suddenly went out over large swaths of the city.

Around 8:30 a.m. a construction crane made contact with a power line, causing, according to the City of Statesville’s Facebook page, an estimated three-quarters of the city to lose power. All of the customers that lost power were on the Duke Energy and City of Statesville grids.

Not only were many homes left without power for more than four hours on Thursday, many large shopping centers were too. The shopping center on Glenway Drive, that includes Walmart, and the two on Turnersburg Highway, that include Publix, Lowe’s and many more, were left without power as well. That outage also included the largest cluster of restaurants in the city.

The City of Statesville announced that all power in the city had been restored shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Duke Energy was reporting no outages in Iredell County as of Thursday afternoon.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Election 2020: Pennsylvania still pending

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert