Commissioners unanimously approve postponement of county sales tax increase

As a late addition to Tuesday night’s agenda, Commissioner Gene Houpe introduced a measure to postpone a county sales tax increase that was planned to be discussed in county budget meetings in the coming months.

After roughly 10 minutes of discussion among the board, the resolution passed unanimously, postponing any potential sales tax increase in Iredell County for at least a couple of years.

“Historically, we’ve never gone to the voters for any type of bond or tax increase unless there’s no other revenue stream available,” Houpe said. “We have a revenue stream now with the stimulus money that is being made available by the state and federal government that we think can bridge the gap for the next couple of years.”

The tax increase, which was on track to be put on the 2022 ballot for Iredell County residents to vote on, was set to increase sales tax in the county by $0.0025. According to Houpe, county sales tax generates roughly between $6 and 7 million in revenue annually for Iredell, with about 60 percent of that coming from non-residents traveling through the county on the major interstates.

“(Sales tax) is the fairest revenue stream to consider,” Houpe said. “If you raise property tax, you’re asking less than 70 percent of the people to carry 100 percent of the tax load.”