Commissioners set to approve Register of Deeds appointment

During their last meeting, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a request from Iredell-Statesville Schools for the county to apply for up to $8.86 million from the Local Government Commission.

In the February meeting, they will take the next step in obtaining the money needed for I-SS to complete the planned upgrades to their energy efficiency countywide when they vote to send the request to the finance department. The vote is expected at the meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St.

The board is also expected to approve the appointment of Maureen Purcell to be the new Register of Deeds. Purcell was selected by the Iredell County Republican Party on Jan. 25 to replace Ron “Duck” Wyatt, who had served as register of deeds starting in August of 2016 until his resignation on Jan. 4.

The commissioners will set an official start date to Purcell’s term which will last through 2022.

The meeting will also feature considerations for just under $207,000 in funding to the Iredell Health Department for assistance in the COVID-19 response.