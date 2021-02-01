Commissioners set to approve Register of Deeds appointment

During their last meeting, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners approved a request from Iredell-Statesville Schools for the county to apply for up to $8.86 million from the Local Government Commission.
In the February meeting, they will take the next step in obtaining the money needed for I-SS to complete the planned upgrades to their energy efficiency countywide when they vote to send the request to the finance department. The vote is expected at the meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St.
The board is also expected to approve the appointment of Maureen Purcell to be the new Register of Deeds. Purcell was selected by the Iredell County Republican Party on Jan. 25 to replace Ron “Duck” Wyatt, who had served as register of deeds starting in August of 2016 until his resignation on Jan. 4.
The commissioners will set an official start date to Purcell’s term which will last through 2022.
The meeting will also feature considerations for just under $207,000 in funding to the Iredell Health Department for assistance in the COVID-19 response.
The bulk of that money, $140,798, is being requested by the health department to aid their ability to carry out COVID-19 surveillance, lab capacity, infection control and mitigation, etc. The money comes via a grant from the North Carolina Division of Epidemiology.
The health department is also asking for just under $66,000 to aid the vaccination program. The funding will be used to cover the salary of contracted staff that work the vaccination clinics in Iredell County. The money comes from a grant of the NC Division of Public Health.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, two rezoning requests will be heard by the commissioners. The first is a request to rezone roughly two acres along Beech Tree Road in Mooresville, just off of Brawley School Road, from Residential Agricultural/Neighborhood Business to Highway Business Conditional. The request is being made on behalf of Charlotte Ski Boats.
Second, a request is being made to rezone approximately 1.3 acres along West Memorial Highway in Union Grove from Residential Agricultural to General Business.
Both of these rezoning requests were unanimously approved by the planning board.
The Board of Commissioners will also recognize the employees of the Iredell County Public Library system for awards they received in December from the NC Public Library Directors Association.