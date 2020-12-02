Commissioners OK bonus pay for poll officials, table I-SS request

The current group of Iredell County Commissioners met for the final time on Tuesday night and it seemed like they did not want it to end.

For nearly three hours, the commissioners met in the Iredell County Government Center and much of that time was spent deliberating a request from Iredell-Statesville Schools. The meeting ended just before 10 p.m. with farewell messages from outgoing commissioners Ken Robertson and Thomas Bowles.

Prior to the long presentation and debate from I-SS, the commissioners approved a number of agenda items, including a pair of rezonings that were previously discussed at their meeting on Nov. 17 and the approval of the 2021 Public Transportation Program for ICATS.

Along with those approvals, the board also granted a request from the Iredell County Board of Elections for a grant of more than $24,000 from the state board of elections to give a bonus to the volunteer poll officials that worked at the One-Stop early voting stops in October.

Requests for information as to how the money would be distributed put out to the Iredell Board of Elections were not immediately returned, but on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, it mentioned that the money would be used as a “hazard pay/thank you” bonus for election officials.