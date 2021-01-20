Commissioner approve I-SS's request for $8.8 million loan to improve schools

When the Iredell-Statesville School Board and Facilities Task Force first presented its proposal for the county to apply for a loan of up to $9 million on Dec. 1, it drew some criticism from the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.

For nearly 90 minutes, members of I-SS went back and forth with the county commissioners, with former board member Ken Robertson even pulling out a white board at one point to more clearly get his thoughts across to the school board presenters.

Ultimately the issue was tabled for more than a month and a half.

When I-SS came back to the table on Tuesday evening, they came with a more fleshed out plan that was unanimously passed by the Board of Commissioners.

“In the last meeting, we had not dotted all the i’s and crossed all the t’s,” Jeff James, I-SS superintendent, said. “So we left, sharpened our pencils and regrouped and came back with the parameters they set.”

On Tuesday night, Iredell County was granted the approval to apply for a loan totaling more than $8.8 million from the Local Government Commission for I-SS to improve both the lighting and air quality systems in schools all over the county.