COAST to hold clothing event Saturday

STATESVILLE — The Iredell Community Outreach Association (COAST) of Statesville will host a clothing event a its charitable resale shop on Saturday at 10 a.m. All clothing will be offered for $0.25 per piece.

The Iredell COAST seeks to help families in need by offering clothing at prices everyone can afford. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 833 N. Center St. in the Forest Heights Shopping Center. The store will be limited to 30 customers at a time to help with social distancing and safety.

The Iredell COAST Resale Shop raises funds for its Community food Bank, which is housed in the rear of the store. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sellable donations of all types are accepted during normal business hours. Nonperishable food items are also accepted for the food bank.

For more information, contact Joshua McCrary, executive director, at 704-755-4610 or director@iredellcoast.com.