City Council sets out to create strategic plan to prepare for growth

The Statesville City Council met Thursday at the Kinsleeshop Farm for its annual retreat to discuss the potential of adopting a citywide strategic plan in the face of the projected growth of the city over the remainder of the decade.
“Even though the council sees things every other week at their meetings, they don’t often get a chance to back out and see everything from a broader perspective,” Statesville City Manager Ron Smith said. “We’re able to show them that the growth is coming so they can understand the big picture so they can understand what the impacts are.
“I would love to see us move to a strategic approach to allocating our resources based on this growth.”
As a part of the retreat, the city council members were presented with a wide range of development projects, both residential and industrial, that have come before them already or will in the near future.
According to the presentation, upwards of 3,200 homes will be added to the Statesville area in the coming years, which could result in a population boom of more than 8,000 new residents.
Currently, the population of Statesville is estimated to be around 27,000 residents. The projected growth would result in a population increase of nearly 30% over the next handful of years.
“Some of these projects are starting now, but we’re factoring in that it takes about five years to fully build out these projects,” Smith said. “We expect that roughly 80% of these projects will be done in that time frame.
“It’s going to continue to evolve.”
Much of the discussion was centered around the importance of adopting a strategic plan in regards to land development as a proactive measure to avoid the pitfalls other communities north of Charlotte have experienced over the years.
“We’re better situated than others due to the good decisions we have made in the past in regards to road projects as well as in sewer and water capacity,” Smith said. “Being proactive is a huge part of this because once that tidal wave hits you, there’s no going back.”
Another housing project that is in the works could yield an additional 840 homes in Statesville, a project that could add yet another 2,000 residents to the city, is still in the conceptual phases, but it remains part of the focus of the proposed strategic plan.
“Getting this plan in place depends on a lot of things,” Smith said. “But we’re going to jump on it and get the ball rolling. Some of this is just fundamental. We will go back and work on a mission and try to get this started.”