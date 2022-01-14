City Council sets out to create strategic plan to prepare for growth

“Some of these projects are starting now, but we’re factoring in that it takes about five years to fully build out these projects,” Smith said. “We expect that roughly 80% of these projects will be done in that time frame.

“It’s going to continue to evolve.”

Much of the discussion was centered around the importance of adopting a strategic plan in regards to land development as a proactive measure to avoid the pitfalls other communities north of Charlotte have experienced over the years.

“We’re better situated than others due to the good decisions we have made in the past in regards to road projects as well as in sewer and water capacity,” Smith said. “Being proactive is a huge part of this because once that tidal wave hits you, there’s no going back.”

Another housing project that is in the works could yield an additional 840 homes in Statesville, a project that could add yet another 2,000 residents to the city, is still in the conceptual phases, but it remains part of the focus of the proposed strategic plan.

“Getting this plan in place depends on a lot of things,” Smith said. “But we’re going to jump on it and get the ball rolling. Some of this is just fundamental. We will go back and work on a mission and try to get this started.”

