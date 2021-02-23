Childcare workers from Pre-K to 12 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

After canceling the drive-thru vaccination clinic scheduled for Feb. 22 due to a nationwide delay in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution network, the Iredell County Health Department announced Tuesday that the next vaccination clinic would take place next Monday at 10 a.m. at Mazeppa Park in Mooresville.

This clinic will also be the first one held by the health department after the state began allowing teachers or those that work in a child care setting within group three of the vaccination eligibility chart to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Feb. 10 that teachers would be eligible starting on Feb. 24, and while Iredell-Statesville Schools was able to secure their own vaccination clinic, other teachers, such as those working at preschools hadn’t been able to locate a guaranteed dose.

As part of the announcement Tuesday, the ICHD revealed that all child care employees in the county, from those working pre-kindergarten to 12th grade, will now be eligible alongside all those 65 years old and older that still wish to receive the vaccine.

The vaccines will still be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis on March 1. The online appointment system that the ICHD announced earlier this month has yet to be implemented.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.