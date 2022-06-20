Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride takes off from Mooresville

Even before the sun rose over the trees in Downtown Mooresville, a crowd was gathering. First responders of all kinds lined the street as a pair of fire trucks suspended a large American flag as members of the Carolina Brotherhood prepared themselves for a six-day bike trek through the Carolinas.

“We can never forget those that served honorably and made the ultimate sacrifice,” Frank Falzone, assistant chief of the Mooresville Police Department, said. “We just want to be able to memorialize them.”

The annual Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride began its 600-mile journey through North and South Carolina on Monday morning. Thirty members of the organization took off from the Charles Mack Center, led by a procession of first responder vehicles, bound for Spring Lake.

This year’s ride will honor the 50 public safety officers (16 firefighters, 29 police officers and five K-9s) lost in 2019 and 2020. Among those is Mooresville’s own Jordan Shelton, who was killed in the line of duty in May 2019. Before the beginning of the ride, his mother, Susan Ledford, spoke to the participants and the crowd that had gathered.

“Jordan’s greatest desire in all this was to help other people,” she said. “That is how I see all first responders. When people like you honor those that are killed in the line of duty, it warms the heart that have lost a loved one.

“To know that someone remembers and cares is priceless to the families of those who have died.”

The crowd that gathered bright and early to see the riders off put a smile on Falzone’s face.

“It doesn’t surprise me with the support this community gives us,” he said. “We very thankful here in Mooresville to have the great relationship we do with our community.”

The ride will conclude on Saturday, June 25, in Hendersonville.

