Statesville woman dies in camper fire

A fire on Sunday afternoon in Love Valley claimed the life of a 29-year old woman.

Rebecca Hayworth, of Statesville, was found dead inside a fifth-wheel camper on Ropers Circle shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday. Officials believe that she may have been asleep when the fire started, but more will be known following the autopsy report.

A 911 call was placed shortly after 12:30 and a total of five fire departments responded, including Central, Trinity, Wilkes-Iredell, Hiddenite and Vashti. Iredell Rescue also was on the scene. The fire was under control by 12:50.

Firefighters arrived to find about half of the 35-foot fifth wheel camper in flames. Crews attacked the fire, and the roof and air conditioning unit on the roof collapsed. Firefighters, after getting the fire knocked down, searched the camper and found Hayworth inside.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire but do not suspect foul play was involved.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office, Iredell County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are conducting the investigation.

