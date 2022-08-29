Brawley School, I-SS has 'normal' start to year for first time since 2019

As soon as the bell sounded, students poured into the hallways of The Brawley School, looking over schedules to figure out where their next class would be and talking to classmates who they hadn’t seen all summer, all without the need of masks or social distancing.

While that might not seem like as big of an issue anymore, for these students, it is the first time in a long time that they’ve gotten to have that experience.

“It’s great to be back to ‘normal’ school. It’s just a relief,” Rachael Moyer, principal of The Brawley School, said. “We just get to focus on these kids and do what we do best.”

Monday marked the return to school for all students across the Iredell-Statesville Schools district, and for the first time since August 2019, it was the first time a school year has started without the looming presence of COVID-19.

While things had, more or less, normalized by the end of the 2021-22 school year when it came to masking and social distancing, none of the students who currently walk the halls at the International Baccalaureate school in Mooresville has had a normal start to the year since they were in elementary school.

“Every batch of students that has gone through this has a unique situation,” Moyer said. “It’s nice that the kids can just go back to learning, and they no longer have to be stressed about those other things.

“So much of what we do as educators comes from the motivation we get from seeing smiling kids. We didn’t have that for a while, and it was hard. Now we’re just getting back to what we know and how we know how to do it."

The 2022-23 school year will be the first for Moyer at Brawley, who takes over for former principal Mark Skinkaruk and will be Moyer’s eighth year working in I-SS. She previously served as the assistant principal at West Iredell High School for two years and as the IB program coordinator at South Iredell High School for the five before that.

But, after 26 years in education, 19 teaching and seven in administration, this is Moyer’s first time as the principal of a school.

“So far, the principal experience has been great,” she said. “Getting to know all of the staff and the community leading up to today has been great, and it’s been really nice to see the students today.”

“Having a window in my office isn’t so bad, either,” she added with a smile. “In all my years as an educator, I’ve never had one.”

Moyer is taking over an IB school that has grown to more than 650 students and continues to grow each year, now having a larger student body than the school that used to occupy the building, Woodland Heights Middle.

“I think that parents want a specialized education for their kids. I think that’s exactly what this program does,” she said. “One of the things we’re focusing on this year with our students is agency - voice, choice, and ownership. We want them to have choices in what they do.”